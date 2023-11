Football fans gathered around Iowa City to tailgate before a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Illinois on Saturday.

Before the game, The Hawkeye’s record sits at 8-2 and the Fighting Illini sits at 5-5. If Iowa defeats Illinois, Iowa will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

With a Kickoff at 2:35 CDT, the game is expected to reach temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 40s.