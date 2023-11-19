Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson’s game-winning touchdown

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson entered Saturday as the third-stringer on the Hawkeyes’ depth chart but would walk off the field at Kinnick Stadium as the hero in a 15-13 win over Illinois to clinch the Big Ten West title.

Following a first down via penalty, Johnson took quarterback Deacon Hill’s handoff up the right hash marks, then angled towards the right sideline to evade one last Illini defender. Cross the goal line for the score, Johnson’s touchdown gave Iowa a 15-13 lead with less than five minutes to go in the game.

KALEB JOHNSON 30 YD TOUCHDOWN RUN IOWA pic.twitter.com/mirpL9Pnta — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023

Hailing from Hamilton, Ohio, Johnson finished the day with 10 carries for 53 yards as Iowa’s second-leading rusher.