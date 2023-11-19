The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to watch: Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson’s game-winning touchdown

The second-year back didn’t even get a snap two weeks ago, but 14 days later, scores on a 30-yard rush to push the Hawkeyes ahead for good.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 19, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Deacon+Hill+hands+off+the+ball+to+Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.+Johnson+carried+the+ball+10+times+for+54+yards.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights%2C+22-0.
Cody Blissett
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill hands off the ball to Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson entered Saturday as the third-stringer on the Hawkeyes’ depth chart but would walk off the field at Kinnick Stadium as the hero in a 15-13 win over Illinois to clinch the Big Ten West title.

Following a first down via penalty,  Johnson took quarterback Deacon Hill’s handoff up the right hash marks, then angled towards the right sideline to evade one last Illini defender. Cross the goal line for the score, Johnson’s touchdown gave Iowa a 15-13 lead with less than five minutes to go in the game.

 

Hailing from Hamilton, Ohio, Johnson finished the day with 10 carries for 53 yards as Iowa’s second-leading rusher.
