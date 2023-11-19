The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to watch: Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga’s four-yard touchdown grab

The second-year now has two touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ last three games.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 19, 2023
Grace Smith
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga dives with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Ostrenga received the ball two times for 19 yards.

After scoring a touchdown two weeks ago at Wrigley Field, Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga found the end zone at Kinnick Stadium for the first time in his career.

Facing third-and-goal early in the second quarter, Ostrenga made a post route toward the upper right pylon in the end zone, hauling in a Deacon Hill pass to regain the lead for the Hawkeyes.

 

Ostrenga finished the game with five catches for 24 yards.
