Highlight to watch: Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga’s four-yard touchdown grab

After scoring a touchdown two weeks ago at Wrigley Field, Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga found the end zone at Kinnick Stadium for the first time in his career.

Facing third-and-goal early in the second quarter, Ostrenga made a post route toward the upper right pylon in the end zone, hauling in a Deacon Hill pass to regain the lead for the Hawkeyes.

Ostrenga finished the game with five catches for 24 yards.