Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean suffers lower leg injury, status unclear heading into Illinois game

The Iowa football team continues to be bitten by the injury bug.

One of the biggest playmakers for the Hawkeyes, cornerback and punt returner Cooper DeJean, suffered a fibula injury in practice, according to a tweet from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic on Wednesday. The injury report was also confirmed by 247Sport’s David Eickholt.

Dochterman said the lower leg injury would take at least six weeks to heal, meaning DeJean would miss Iowa’s last two regular-season contests and the Big Ten Championship if Iowa clinches the West this weekend against Illinois.

And, yes, Cooper is hurt. Probably out until the bowl game. (Unofficial as of right now) https://t.co/NMpzpGPU19 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 15, 2023

Lower leg, fibula. A 6-week healing process. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 15, 2023

The university has not yet confirmed the news. Matt Weitzel, the associate athletic director of strategic communications, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that if DeJean is injured, it’s “doubtful we would put anything out today.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz will appear on his weekly radio show Wednesday night with Hawkeye play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, and could reveal more information then.

Last year, Iowa headed into its regular-season finale against Nebraska a win away from clinching the Big Ten West. DeJean was injured early in the game against the Huskers, and the Hawkeyes lost, 24-17.

DeJean has played nearly 400 snaps in coverage this season without giving up a touchdown. He leads the Hawkeyes with five pass break-ups and ranks second on the team with two interceptions. DeJean is projected to go 17th overall to the Buffalo Bills in NBC Sports’ latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.