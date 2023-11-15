The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: US House Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

The US House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night to avoid a government shutdown. DITV reporter Ryan Lynch has more on the bill and its passage.
Ryan Lynch, DITV Reporter
November 15, 2023
Ryan Lynch, DITV Reporter
Ryan Lynch is a DITV reporter. He is a University of Iowa sophomore double majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and Sport and Recreation Management.
