DITV: The University of Iowa Adds Second Therapy Dog

The University of Iowa added a second therapy dog, Drax, who helps students in and out of the classroom. DITV’s Brady Behrend has more on the new furry friend.
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
November 15, 2023
About the Contributor
Brady Behrend, DITV Reporter
(he/him)
Brady Behrend is a Junior Journalism and Mass Communications major. This is his first year as a reporter for DITV and he is interested in sports and campus events.
