Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats defeated the lowa Hawkeyes, 3-0, during a volleyball match at Atream Arena in Coralville on Sunday.

Going into the game lowa held a record of 8-19, while Northwestern held a record of 11-13. lowa recognized eight seniors including Delaney McSweeney, Caitlin Buettner, and Bailey Ortega. With a few close sets, the Wildcats took all three, 26-24, 25-21, and 25-21, respectively. Northwestern player Julia Sangiacomo led the game with 15 kills, with teammate Averie Hernandez behind at 11. Delaney McSweeney led lowa with 9 kills and 2 blocks.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Minneapolis, MN on Friday, Nov. 17 to face the University of Minnesota at 7 pm CDT.