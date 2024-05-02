Q&A | Iowa fourth-year mid-distance runner Clare Pitcher talks Drake Relays

The Daily Iowan: What is the most rewarding aspect of Track and Field?

Clare Pitcher: Getting to see all the hard work pay off. We are in season all year, so it can be taxing on our bodies. Once we are in season and everything comes together, it feels worth it.

What does it mean to you when you see your teammates succeed?

I always say I get more excited for other people’s accomplishments than my own. If I do well, I think it’s good, but I will always expect more of myself. A win for anyone on the team is a win for the Hawkeyes. And as a female athlete, a win for a female athlete is a win for all of us.

How would your teammates describe you?

At this point in my career, they would describe me as a leader. It’s my responsibility to take the younger girls under my wing. Also having a little bit of a bigger personality, I think people are drawn to that and see me as a leader on the team.

Other than track, what do you like to do in your free time?

I don’t have a lot of free time, but I like hanging out with my teammates. I don’t ever get sick of them.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

One thing that I was told was to not take your highs too high and your lows too low. Not every day is going to be a win, but consistency pays off. It’s like the saying “every grain of sand makes a sandcastle.”

What’s a fun fact not many people know about you?

I have a pretty big family. I’m one of nine kids. All of my sisters’ names start with Mary, so my name is actually Mary Clare.

Who inspires you?

Being at the University of Iowa, the children at the Children’s Hospital inspire me. I have to drive past the hospital every day on my way to practice, and it always puts things into perspective.

How do you hope to inspire others?

I just want to keep reiterating to the girls on the team that, at the end of the day, we are more than just athletes. That took a long time for me to realize, but I realized that when I put time and energy into other aspects of my life, I started to enjoy my sport even more.