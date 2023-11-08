The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: 2023 general election watch parties in Iowa City

DI Visuals Staff, Photojournalist
November 8, 2023

Iowa City City Council and School Board Candidates held watch parties around Iowa City on Wednesday.

Results for the races are currently unofficial but will be finalized over the next few weeks.

Currently, City Council results show Laura Bergus and Andrew Dunn retaining their seats on the council, joined by Mazahir Salih a former council member who stepped away in 2021, and newcomer Josh Moe.

The School Board saw similar results, with incumbents Lisa Williams, Charlie Eastham, and Molly Abraham retaining their seats, with the fourth being filled by newcomer Mitchell Lingo.

9A7A0779
Gallery17 Photos
Jordan Barry
An Iowa News Now reporter covers a watch party for At-Large Iowa City City Council candidate Laura Bergus at The Green House in Iowa City on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. According to unofficial results, Bergus defeated incumbent candidate Pauline Taylor.

About the Contributors
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
