Photos: 2023 general election watch parties in Iowa City

Iowa City City Council and School Board Candidates held watch parties around Iowa City on Wednesday.

Results for the races are currently unofficial but will be finalized over the next few weeks.

Currently, City Council results show Laura Bergus and Andrew Dunn retaining their seats on the council, joined by Mazahir Salih a former council member who stepped away in 2021, and newcomer Josh Moe.

The School Board saw similar results, with incumbents Lisa Williams, Charlie Eastham, and Molly Abraham retaining their seats, with the fourth being filled by newcomer Mitchell Lingo.