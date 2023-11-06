Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in home opener

The No. 3. Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 102-46, in women’s basketball’s home opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

The Hawkeyes led in points during the entirety of the game, with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark leading the team with a double-double, scoring 28 points and giving out 10 assists.

Iowa scored 23 points off of FDU’s turnovers, compared to Iowa’s seven points. The Hawkeyes scored 66 points in the paint and rebounded the ball 46 times.

No. 3 Iowa takes on No. 8 Virginia Tech at the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.