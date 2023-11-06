The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa City Public Library hosts discussion on public education funneling students into prison system
Iowa women's basketball center Sharon Goodman excels in surprising season-opening start
Iowa women's basketball dominates Fairleigh Dickinson behind double-double from Caitlin Clark
UI College of Education grant to combat shortages of mental health professionals in schools
Reynolds endorses DeSantis at Des Moines rally
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in home opener

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
November 6, 2023

The No. 3. Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 102-46, in women’s basketball’s home opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

The Hawkeyes led in points during the entirety of the game, with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark leading the team with a double-double, scoring 28 points and giving out 10 assists.

Iowa scored 23 points off of FDU’s turnovers, compared to Iowa’s seven points. The Hawkeyes scored 66 points in the paint and rebounded the ball 46 times.

No. 3 Iowa takes on No. 8 Virginia Tech at the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Grace Smith
Iowa fans take photos of 2022-23 Big Ten and regional trophies before a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Knights, 102-46.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
