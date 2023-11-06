The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa soccer receives No. 5 seed for NCAA Tournament, set to host Bucknell in first round

The Hawkeyes will face the Bison on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Iowa Soccer Complex.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
November 6, 2023
Iowa+Soccer+players+huddle+during+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Illinois+at+the+University+of+Iowa+Soccer+Complex+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Sept.+17%2C+2023.+Sunday%E2%80%99s+game+marked+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Big+10+home+opener.+The+Hawkeyes+and+the+Fighting+Illini+tied+1-1.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa Soccer players huddle during a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.

Iowa women’s soccer hopes to continue its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa earned a No. 5 seed and will host its first round matchup against No. 12 Bucknell on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Iowa Soccer Complex, the NCAA announced Monday. All first round games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Hawkeyes and Bison. Friday will also mark the first time the Hawkeyes have hosted an NCAA Tournament match.

It is Iowa’s fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and third under the guidance of  head coach Dave DiIanni, who has led the Hawkeyes to an 11-6 postseason record during his tenure. 

Iowa last made the NCAA Tournament in 2020  after winning the Big Ten Championship. During that NCAA Tournament run, the Hawkeyes advanced to the second round after beating Campbell, 1-0. Iowa then lost to UCLA after two late goals from the Bruins.

The Hawkeyes will hope to carry their recent dominant defensive performances from the Big Ten Tournament to the NCAA Tournament to slow down a Bucknell offense that scored the second-most goals in the Patriot League. 

Iowa is coming off back-to-back shutouts against ranked opponents, including a top-five win over Penn State and a 1-0 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin to claim the Big Ten title. 

The Bison went 12-3-5 this season en route to winning their third straight Patriot Leauge title after beating the Army Golden Knights in penalty kicks on Sunday.

Bucknell is led by junior midfielder Teresa Deda, who has scored nine goals and nine assists this season.

The Hawkeyes are now ranked No. 14 by College Soccer News and No. 17 by Top Drawer Soccer — the highest rankings in program history. The previous record was No. 19 in 2019.
About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
