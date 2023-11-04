Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field

The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7, during the 2023 Wildcats Classic a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday.

This was the first game after it was announced that Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would not be returning to the program after the end of the season. At the time of the announcement last week, Ferentz’s offense averaged 17.7 points per game, 123rd in the FBS.

At the end of the first half, both teams remained scoreless and had a combined 14 punts. Iowa’s Tory Taylor held six of those punts averaging 39.0 yards. Northwestern’s punters averaged 38.0 yards.

Iowa’s offense strikes first with a touchdown in the third quarter. The offense had a total of 169 yards, one turnover, and 30:18 minutes with the ball. Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill threw for 65 yards averaging 4.3 yards a throw. Iowa led the ground game with 104 total rushing yards. Running back Leshon Williams led the team with 79 yards.

Northwestern tied the game up in the fourth quarter and had a total of 170 yards as an offense, zero turnovers, and 29:42 minutes with the ball. Northwestern quarterback threw for 81 yards averaging 4.3 yards a throw. Northwestern won the air attack with 81 total passing yards. Wide receiver Bryce Kirtz led the team with 33 yards.

Iowa secured the win with 14 seconds left in the game after kicker Drew Stevens scored a 52-yard field goal.

Next, Iowa will take on Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.