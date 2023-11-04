The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa defense embraces simplicity and dependence during its fourth-quarter goal line stand
Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens nails game-winning field goal with confidence after first miss
Over 100 people gather on Pentacrest to protest Israel-Hamas war
Iowa football defeats Northwestern, 10-7, with late field goal by Drew Stevens
Live updates | Northwestern hosts Iowa football in contest at Wrigley Field
Advertisement

Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field

Ayrton Breckenridge and Grace Smith
November 4, 2023

The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7, during the 2023 Wildcats Classic a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday.

This was the first game after it was announced that Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would not be returning to the program after the end of the season. At the time of the announcement last week, Ferentz’s offense averaged 17.7 points per game, 123rd in the FBS.

At the end of the first half, both teams remained scoreless and had a combined 14 punts. Iowa’s Tory Taylor held six of those punts averaging 39.0 yards. Northwestern’s punters averaged 38.0 yards.

Iowa’s offense strikes first with a touchdown in the third quarter. The offense had a total of 169 yards, one turnover, and 30:18 minutes with the ball. Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill threw for 65 yards averaging 4.3 yards a throw. Iowa led the ground game with 104 total rushing yards. Running back Leshon Williams led the team with 79 yards. 

Northwestern tied the game up in the fourth quarter and had a total of 170 yards as an offense, zero turnovers, and 29:42 minutes with the ball. Northwestern quarterback threw for 81 yards averaging 4.3 yards a throw. Northwestern won the air attack with 81 total passing yards. Wide receiver Bryce Kirtz led the team with 33 yards. 

Iowa secured the win with 14 seconds left in the game after kicker Drew Stevens scored a 52-yard field goal. 

Next, Iowa will take on Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

2023_11_04_IowavNorthwesternFB_GSAB_0001
Gallery41 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Kristina and Nathan Merrill take a selfie before the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago ,on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett tackles Northwestern running back Cam Porter during the 2023 Wildcats Classic a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football defeats Northwestern, 10-7, with late field goal by Drew Stevens
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.
Live updates | Northwestern hosts Iowa football in contest at Wrigley Field
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
More in Iowa vs. Northwestern 2023
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Johnsons longest run of the game was 18 yards. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 10 of the college football season
Iowa offensive linemen Nick DeJong and Rusty Feth carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13.
One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Rusty Feth
Kid captain Lincoln Veach holds linebacker Nick Jackson’s hand during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Iowa football Kid Captain Lincoln Veach embraces strength
More in Multimedia
Brandee Britt, director of UI athletics social media and digital strategy, smiles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Press Box Banter: Building connections with Brandee Britt
Members of the Maryland field hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal during a Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals match between No. 6 Iowa and No. 3 Maryland at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 2-0.
Photos: 2023 Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals - No. 6 Iowa vs No. 3 Maryland
From left; Gracelyn Reese, 5, Kyran Anderson, 10, Julian Oliva, 10, Liam Doxsee, 9, Samuel Reese, 4, and Harper Reese, 6, play outside at the family’s home in Coal Valley, Ill., on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. As Liam’s Instagram profile biography and mother Mary Matheson notes often: “SCID won’t stop this kid.” Liam lives by this mantra.
Photos: UIHC’s impact on Liam's health care journey
About the Contributors
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in