DVIP announces Sexual Assault Victim Services Advisory Council

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program, or DVIP, announced its creation of the Sexual Assault Victim Services Advisory Council, a council of various sexual assault experts in Iowa, in a release on Monday.

The announcement comes almost two months after the university announced the responsibilities of the Rape Victim Advocacy Program — or RVAP, an organization providing free sexual assault victim services across Iowa — would transition to DVIP by Sept. 30.

According to the release, the council will consist of executive directors of state coalition memberships, RVAP directors and staff, and DVIP members, among others. The release states members were chosen for their experience and expertise in providing such services.

“The advisory council is taking a big-picture view of our organization [and] policies to make sure they are appropriately responsive to sexual assault services,” DVIP Executive Director Kristie Fortmann-Doser said in the release. “I managed a sexual assault program for nine years, and I’m very aware of the need for review from the perspective of understanding that services for sexual assault victims and domestic violence victims do look different.”

The release states in addition to the council, DVIP is creating working groups in eight Iowa counties to ensure access to services, including continuing its hotline and developing its media sources, and has begun applying for funding amid cuts.

Council sessions are set to begin in early June and will be facilitated by Johnson County Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz.