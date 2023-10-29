The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Convenience store, Starbucks opens in Iowa Memorial Union
UIHC prepares for Halloween with costumes, trick-or-treating event
Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament
UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
How Johnson County Ambulance Services adapt for game day
Advertisement

Drawing Salon at the Stanley promotes relaxation and focus

Iowa City-based painter and sculptor Robert Caputo gave participants a chance to unwind with a drawing session inspired by artwork in the Stanley Museum.
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
October 29, 2023
Iowa+City+Artist+Robert+Caputo+instructs+a+participant+of+the+Drawing+Salon+at+the+Stanley+Museum+of+Art+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+29%2C+2023.+
Aishani Kundu
Iowa City Artist Robert Caputo instructs a participant of the Drawing Salon at the Stanley Museum of Art on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Upon making my way up to the second floor of the University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art, I was guided to a station where various drawing tools were set up on a bench near a pottery display. I scanned the arrangement of pencils, stretchy rubber erasers, and blending stumps.

The Stanley’s monthly Drawing Salon, with this month’s session hosted by local artist Robert Caputo, provides a space for community members to practice creating different art forms. Each session from 2-3:30 p.m. focuses on one selected exhibition from the museum’s collection for participants to be inspired by their own artistic visions.

I grabbed a clipboard, a piece of paper, and a pencil before walking toward the exhibits. Almost immediately, I was greeted by Caputo who encouraged me and the other salon participants to take inspiration from the surrounding exhibits before putting pen to paper.

Caputo shared that his goal was to give participants a chance to “view the museum at a more leisurely pace.”

Participants were encouraged to take folding stools with them so they could take a seat to draw anything that caught their eye. Having no idea what to expect, I thanked Caputo for the tools and surveyed the floor.

The first painting I wanted to sketch was called “Sperrende Kräfte,” which is German for “Locking Powers.” Painted by late artist Hannah Höch, the huge square canvas was composed of bold, opaque lines of paint that addressed the concept of color gradients.

RELATED: The Stanley hosts ‘Nights at the Museum’ series to draw in UI students

The eye-catching painting jumped around the color spectrum with its vibrant use of red, yellow, blue and orange. In it, three abstract, human-like faces seem to stare off in all directions; I chose to draw the face on the bottom left.

I mirrored the image as best I could with pencil, but I felt like the sketch couldn’t do the original piece justice unless recreated on a blank canvas.

When I was looking for my second piece of inspiration, I came across another participant, Alejandro Ruiz, a UI graduate student with a Master of Fine Arts in Spanish creative writing.

“[I] just wanted to get myself out of my routine and shake things up a bit,” Ruiz said. He further explained that his experience at the drawing salon was a “mix of both meditation and pushing himself out of his comfort zone.”

Ruiz’s favorite painting in the Stanley’s collection was “Schee und Sonne” — “Snow and Sun” in English — by late painter Gabriele Münter. It featured a person clad in heavy clothes walking past an array of snow-capped houses.

Even though my time at the Stanley was short, I had a total of four sketches on my clipboard by the time the museum closed for the night.

Through this activity, I relearned that if I focused on something I genuinely enjoyed, time never seemed to matter. It was as if the stress from classes was lifted off my shoulders, if only for that specific moment.

The next two drawing salons with Caputo will be held on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 at the Stanley from 2-3:30 p.m.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Bottle of mint essential oil and green leaves on wooden table, closeup
IC Metaphysical Expo curates spiritual connectivity EXPO
A FilmScene at the Chauncey sign is seen in Iowa City on July 13, 2023.
Staying awake for 12 hours straight at FilmScene’s annual movie marathon
Photo contributed by Anya Johanna DeNiro
Ask the Author | Anya Johanna DeNiro
More in Events
University of Iowa BFA student Kenzi Rayelles solo exhibition Interconnectivity is seen at Public Space One in Iowa City on Oct. 18, 2023. The exhibition is a series of expansive installations featuring large abstract sculptures and will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 4.
UI alum’s exhibit ‘Interconnectivity I’ displays PTSD visibility
Eve Maret operates a soundboard before the screening of F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu” at The James Theater in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. The James Theater celebrated the 1922 German silent film’s 101st anniversary with a live scoring conducted and performed by Eve Maret, Dream Chambers and Belly Full of Stars.
The James celebrates 101 years of the horror blueprint ‘Nosferatu’
Barista Kara Thai pours milk into a coffee at Daydrink’s new location on Bowery Street in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Daydrink on Bowery Street, which also has a location on the Pedestrian Mall, opened its doors on Thursday to eager coffee and tea drinkers.
Local baristas compete in latte art-throwdown
More in Reviews
Review | ‘Goosebumps’ revival returns with spirit of Halloween season
Review | ‘Goosebumps’ revival returns with spirit of Halloween season
Talking Heads concert film, ‘Stop Making Sense,’ restored for 40th anniversary
Talking Heads concert film, ‘Stop Making Sense,’ restored for 40th anniversary
Jody Hovland, playing Mrs. Watts, and Phil Jordan, an ensemble member, perform during a production of “Trip to Bountiful” at Riverside Theater in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Review | Riverside presents heartfelt rendition of ‘The Trip to Bountiful’
About the Contributor
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
she/her/hers
Isabelle Lubguban is a third-year student at the University of Iowa. She is majoring in English with a concentration of Creative Writing. This is her first year at the Daily Iowan as an Arts Reporter, and she enjoys doing photo and video editing in her free time.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in