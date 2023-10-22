The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball boasts dominant post production that aids big win over Clarke University
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball steamrolls Clarke University in final exhibition matchup
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's overturned 54-yard punt return TD
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota
Iowa Football Week 8 Column | Hawkeyes exposed for needing miracles to ensure victory
Advertisement

Iowa women’s basketball boasts dominant post production that aids big win over Clarke University

Forward Hannah Stuelke had a 27-point double-double in Iowa’s 122-49 exhibition win.
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
October 22, 2023
Iowa+forward+Hannah+Stuelke+catches+a+rebound+during+an+exhibition+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Clarke+University+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+22%2C+2023.+The+matchup+marks+Iowa%E2%80%99s+first+game+in+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+for+the+2023-24+season.+Stuelke+contributed+10+rebounds+to+Iowa%E2%80%99s+48.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Pride%2C+122-49.
Grace Smith
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke catches a rebound during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 2023-24 season. Stuelke contributed 10 rebounds to Iowa’s 48. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.

The Iowa women’s basketball post players led the way in the Hawkeyes’ exhibition win over Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes beat the Clarke Pride, 122-49, in the Black and Gold’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut for the 2023-24 season, with second-year forward Hannah Stuelke finishing the game with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double performance. 

“It was a lot of fun,” Stuelke said at the post-game press conference. “My teammates did a great job in getting me the ball.” 

Iowa dominated in nearly all facets against the reigning NAIA Women’s Basketball National Champions, including out-rebounding Clarke, 48 to 23, which resulted in the Hawkeyes recording 21 second-chance points to the Pride’s three. 

“Obviously, we had the size and strength advantage, but I thought we did some really good things,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said at the press conference. “Now we’re getting ready for the season opener — the real thing.”

Stuelke is expected to build off of a strong freshman campaign that saw her play a big role off of the bench, now replacing last season’s starting power forward McKenna Warnock —the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer in their historic NCAA Tournament run last year. 

Stuelke said her confidence as a player has grown due to her teammates having more faith in her while the ball is in her hands.

“Being able to make that long run last year gave me a lot of experience that I needed for this year,” she said. 

Stuelke averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while playing 13 minutes per game last year, and Bluder said she often sees the biggest jump in improvement in players between their first and second years. 

“They’ve had a year of working in the weight room, and they understand how physical and how fast the Big Ten is, so they just understand it a little bit better, and now they’re more comfortable,” Bluder said of her younger returning players.

Stuelke also made a three-point shot with a defender in her face in addition to sinking four out of five free throw attempts — showcasing improvements after averaging below 50 percent at the charity stripe last season. 

“I struggled with [free throws] last year, so it’s good to start off shooting 80 percent,” she said.

Hawkeye center Sharon Goodman also finished third on the team in points on Sunday with 14 in addition to nine rebounds. 

Goodman, a third-year, is looking to make up for lost time this year after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury and appearing in only 13 games last season.

Laughing and smiling throughout the game, Goodman said she had not played as comfortably as she did on Sunday since her freshman year.

“Having that confidence back and seeing all the work that’s been done and all the support from my teammates is just fun,” she said.

While Caitlin Clark had a relatively quiet game by her standards, finishing with 24 points, she compiled nine assists in the game, finding her post players down low for easy scores.

But when asked Stuelke was asked if anticipates leading the team in points going forward, she didn’t go as far as to predict surpassing Clark’s potential shooting output this upcoming season.

“It’s usually the Caitlin Clark show, but I love the Caitlin Clark show,” Stuelke joked. “I’m just happy to help out when I can.” 
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball as Clarke guard Nicole McDermott defends her toward the basket during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 2023-24 season. Clark played for 15 minutes and 43 seconds, scoring 24 points for Iowa. McDermott, a Cascade, Iowa, native, scored 10 points for Clarke. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball steamrolls Clarke University in final exhibition matchup
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean carries the ball after a punt return during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Officials later overturned DeJean’s touchdown and ruled his initial contact an invalid fair catch. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
The game-winning punt return touchdown that wasn’t
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras dives in for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Live updates | Iowa football hosts Minnesota in battle for Floyd of Rosedale trophy
More in Latest News
Fans and spirit squad members cheer for Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean after a catch during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's overturned 54-yard punt return TD
An Iowa fan watches a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota
Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a referee while a play is reviewed during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
Iowa Football Week 8 Column | Hawkeyes exposed for needing miracles to ensure victory
More in Sports
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes up for a shot during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 23-24 season. Stuelke shot 11-of-15 in the paint. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball vs. Clarke University
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines runs the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Vines had 7 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Highlight to Watch: Diante Vines' 36-yard leaping catch against Minnesota
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz speaks to quarterback Deacon Hill during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
Grading Iowa's performance against Minnesota
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in