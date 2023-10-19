The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Starbucks, Iowa union engage in court battle Wednesday over pro-Palestinian social media post
Jerre Stead talks life story, giving back to UI in talk at Iowa Memorial Union
UI professors build instruments for space mission set to launch with SpaceX in 2025
Iowa City begins charging users for electric vehicle charging stations
IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments
Advertisement

One-on-one with Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall

The Daily Iowan Sports Editor Kenna Roering talked favorite meals, fruit snacks, and basketball with the Hawkeye second-year defensive back.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
October 19, 2023
Iowa+defensive+back+TJ+Hall+puts+the+ball+down+near+the+end+zone+after+a+punt+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+
Grace Smith
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall puts the ball down near the end zone after a punt during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10.

The Daily Iowan: So you’re from California; what do you miss most about California, and what was your favorite thing to do back home?

T.J. Hall: The thing I probably miss most is the weather in the wintertime—It gets a little cold here, and back in California, it’s warmer in the wintertime, and my favorite thing is probably going to the beach or just spending time with family and friends.

Do you like to tan or get in the water? What are your go-to activities?

It kind of depends on the time. Sometimes the ocean gets a little cold, so I’ll just play football with my siblings or chill out on the beach.

What’s your ‘death-row meal’ if you had to eat one thing before you go?

I think I’m gonna go with this place in Fresno, California,  and it’s called Country Fair Cafe and I get the number two every time, which is two tacos, beans, rice, and two enchiladas. I’d probably go with that.

What do you get to drink?

Horchata or water. 

Have you been going there for a while?

Yeah, basically ever since I was a kid. 

How would you describe your fashion style? Are you more laid back? Or do you like to dress up? 

I’m real laid back. I could wear Nike Air Force Ones every day with a tank top, hoodie, and shorts and just chill out. 

So what do you like to do in your free time? 

If I’m not hanging with friends or family I like to play a little bit of Madden.

Are you any good?

I’m pretty good. I think I’m one of the best on the team. 

Who do you think is one of the worst on the team?

Worst on the team? Probably [Hawkeye redshirt freshman defensive end] Brian Allen.

So is Madden like your main video game, or do you play any others?

I’ll play UFC, Fight Night, and FIFA. I’d say FIFA is probably my favorite other than Madden. 

What’s your favorite sport to watch besides football? 

I’d have to say basketball—I’m a big Lakers fan. 

Have you always been a fan of LeBron James?

I would say so. I’ve always watched him, and he’s always been one of the best, so you always like to watch the best play. 

What three items would you take with you if you were on a deserted island?

I’d probably take my phone, water, and probably some fruit snacks. 

What are your favorite fruit snacks? 

I’d say there’s two. One of them is the Welch’s, and the other is the Great-Value Walmart Fruit Snacks. Those are the smiley-face ones. Those gotta be the top two. 

Do you have a favorite app on social media? 

My favorite app is Instagram or X… X is kind of funny, you know, get a couple of laughs, but other than that, I kind of got away from social media recently.

Do you try to stay off it during the season?

Yeah, for sure. 

Do you have a favorite highlight play or a most embarrassing play in your football career? 

My favorite play as of right now would probably be back in high school when I got my first touchdown, which was a 100-yard pick-six. So that is probably one of my favorite highlights, and hopefully, I can get one of those in the coming years. 

Do you have a go-to celebration or are you not really one of those guys?

I don’t have a go-to celebration right now. I kinda like to celebrate, but it all depends on the moment. 
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa running back Leshon Williams gets tackled during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Williams rushed for 174 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Five things to watch for in Iowa football's duel against Minnesota
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 8 of the Iowa football season
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones and defensive lineman Logan Lee hold the Heartland Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games
More in Pregame
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14. DeJean totaled 45 yards and three returns against Purdue.
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin on Saturday
Iowa football players walk off the field after the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 7 college football games
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in