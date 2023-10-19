One-on-one with Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall

The Daily Iowan: So you’re from California; what do you miss most about California, and what was your favorite thing to do back home?

T.J. Hall: The thing I probably miss most is the weather in the wintertime—It gets a little cold here, and back in California, it’s warmer in the wintertime, and my favorite thing is probably going to the beach or just spending time with family and friends.

Do you like to tan or get in the water? What are your go-to activities?

It kind of depends on the time. Sometimes the ocean gets a little cold, so I’ll just play football with my siblings or chill out on the beach.

What’s your ‘death-row meal’ if you had to eat one thing before you go?

I think I’m gonna go with this place in Fresno, California, and it’s called Country Fair Cafe and I get the number two every time, which is two tacos, beans, rice, and two enchiladas. I’d probably go with that.

What do you get to drink?

Horchata or water.

Have you been going there for a while?

Yeah, basically ever since I was a kid.

How would you describe your fashion style? Are you more laid back? Or do you like to dress up?

I’m real laid back. I could wear Nike Air Force Ones every day with a tank top, hoodie, and shorts and just chill out.

So what do you like to do in your free time?

If I’m not hanging with friends or family I like to play a little bit of Madden.

Are you any good?

I’m pretty good. I think I’m one of the best on the team.

Who do you think is one of the worst on the team?



Worst on the team? Probably [Hawkeye redshirt freshman defensive end] Brian Allen.

So is Madden like your main video game, or do you play any others?

I’ll play UFC, Fight Night, and FIFA. I’d say FIFA is probably my favorite other than Madden.

What’s your favorite sport to watch besides football?

I’d have to say basketball—I’m a big Lakers fan.

Have you always been a fan of LeBron James?

I would say so. I’ve always watched him, and he’s always been one of the best, so you always like to watch the best play.

What three items would you take with you if you were on a deserted island?

I’d probably take my phone, water, and probably some fruit snacks.

What are your favorite fruit snacks?

I’d say there’s two. One of them is the Welch’s, and the other is the Great-Value Walmart Fruit Snacks. Those are the smiley-face ones. Those gotta be the top two.

Do you have a favorite app on social media?

My favorite app is Instagram or X… X is kind of funny, you know, get a couple of laughs, but other than that, I kind of got away from social media recently.

Do you try to stay off it during the season?

Yeah, for sure.

Do you have a favorite highlight play or a most embarrassing play in your football career?

My favorite play as of right now would probably be back in high school when I got my first touchdown, which was a 100-yard pick-six. So that is probably one of my favorite highlights, and hopefully, I can get one of those in the coming years.

Do you have a go-to celebration or are you not really one of those guys?

I don’t have a go-to celebration right now. I kinda like to celebrate, but it all depends on the moment.