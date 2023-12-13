The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of college football bowl games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 13, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+claps+during+warmup+before+a+football+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+No.+2+Michigan+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+2%2C+2023.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson claps during warmup before a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (48-30): Iowa – My parents aren’t driving to Florida on their 25th anniversary for nothing. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (44-34): Tennessee – We know the Iowa defense will do its part, but I’m not confident the offense will.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (50-28):  Iowa – For the sake of KF’s legacy.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (47-31): Iowa – Iowa’s seniors get a nice send-off in a close win against the Volunteers. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (40-38): Tennessee –  The SEC is never ready for the lockdown Hawkeye “D.” 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (50-28): Iowa – An 11-win season will be incredibly impressive.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (50-28): Tennessee – Iowa needs 134 points to average 25 on the season.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan 

McGowan: Alabama – Michigan is terrified of good teams, in this case, the “fourth best team” in the nation. 

Roering: Alabama – Michigan can just never get it done in the playoffs.  

Votzmeyer: Michigan – The Wolverines looked nervous in that watch party video.

Worth: Alabama – The Wolverines want no smoke with Bama.  

Merrick: Michigan – I am boycotting Bama in favor of the FSU robbery. 

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Sorry, everyone, Tide deserved to be in the playoffs.

Brummond: Alabama – For the record, Michigan was never “America’s team.”

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington 

McGowan: Washington – Penix Jr. is an awesome lefty quarterback, but is no Heisman. Plays too much like NFL Jameis Winston. 

Roering: Texas – Texas and Alabama in the championship might be the highest-viewed game ever. 

Votzmeyer: Washington – Michael Penix Jr. is my Heisman winner. 

Worth: Texas –  Longhorns have been on fire since Ewers cut the mullet.  

Merrick: Texas – They’re back. 

Bohnenkamp: Washington –  Big Ten (of the future) gets a team into the title game.

Brummond: Washington – Huskies go on to win the national title.

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State 

McGowan: Georgia – Huh, why is no one picking FSU? Life ain’t fair. Dawgs feast on pity. 

Roering: Georgia –  Even though I still feel terrible for Florida State

Votzmeyer: Georgia – The Jordan Travis absence effect will show why FSU isn’t in the CFP.

Worth: Georgia – The dawgs got a chip on their shoulder, and that’s a scary thought. 

Merrick: Georgia – Just because I think FSU should be in the playoff doesn’t mean they would win anything.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Bulldogs are too good for the Seminoles. 

Brummond: Georgia – Florida State deserved a playoff spot.

No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon 

McGowan: Liberty – Went undefeated and won its conference, people. Flames will ignite. 

Roering: Oregon – I don’t think this game will be close. 

Votzmeyer: Oregon – I don’t know who let Liberty get this high. Blood bath.

Worth: Oregon – Great exposure for Liberty, but I’m not sure they can keep up with the ducks. 

Merrick: Oregon  – Liberty’s a fun story… but ducks roll big time.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Liberty is a fun story, though.

Brummond: Oregon – Ducks can put up as many points as they want.

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State 

McGowan: Missouri – Buckeyes still haven’t recovered from The Game. 

Roering: Missouri – I think a Buckeye loss here would officially put Ryan Day on the hot seat.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – Eliah Drinkwitz’s name looks like a typo.

Worth: Missouri – I see the Tigers winning this due to the number of opt-outs for Ohio State.  

Merrick: Missouri – Most of OSU won’t be playing in this one.

Bohnenkamp: Missouri – Will the Buckeyes have anyone left for the game? 

Brummond: Missouri – Hat tip to Eliah Drinkwitz for his Connor Stalions joke.

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State 

McGowan: Ole Miss – The Nittany Lions are the Yankees of CFP. Pretentious and boring. 

Roering: Penn State – This is the only New Year’s Six bowl Penn State hasn’t won yet. 

Votzmeyer:  Penn State – Fire James Franklin though.

Worth: Penn State – Ah, the two third-place teams in their respective conferences. 

Merrick: Penn State –  I’m all here for big ten supremacy. 

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – One of the Big Ten’s big names has to win, right?

Brummond: Penn State – The Lane Train gets derailed by PSU’s defense.

No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma 

McGowan: Arizona –  I need to visit Winslow. I heard eagles are spotted there. 

Roering: Arizona – This will be an offensive shootout.

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma – Bob Stoops, Hawkeye legend.

Worth: Arizona – With Gabriel gone, the Wildcats win this one.  

Merrick: Arizona – Wildcats will likely return to mediocrity after this surprisingly good season.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – An interesting pairing goes to the Sooners.

Brummond: Arizona – Oklahoma’s QB forgot the Alamo.

No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame 

McGowan: Oregon State – Notre Dame players definitely eat the regular Cheerios. 

Roering: Notre Dame – Opt-outs and the transfer portal will hurt both these teams.

Votzmeyer:  Notre Dame – Sam Hartman was my cousin’s lab partner at Wake Forest.

Worth: Notre Dame – With Uiagalelei out, the Beavers take this one. 

Merrick: Notre Dame –  For the first season ever I’ve picked Notre Dame in a ton of big-time games … I went from first to last so you tell me how that worked out. 

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – I picked this one out of a hat.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Fast sellout shows the power of Oregon State’s fans.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
