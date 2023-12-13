On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of college football bowl games

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (48-30): Iowa – My parents aren’t driving to Florida on their 25th anniversary for nothing.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (44-34): Tennessee – We know the Iowa defense will do its part, but I’m not confident the offense will.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (50-28): Iowa – For the sake of KF’s legacy.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (47-31): Iowa – Iowa’s seniors get a nice send-off in a close win against the Volunteers.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (40-38): Tennessee – The SEC is never ready for the lockdown Hawkeye “D.”

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (50-28): Iowa – An 11-win season will be incredibly impressive.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (50-28): Tennessee – Iowa needs 134 points to average 25 on the season.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

McGowan: Alabama – Michigan is terrified of good teams, in this case, the “fourth best team” in the nation.

Roering: Alabama – Michigan can just never get it done in the playoffs.

Votzmeyer: Michigan – The Wolverines looked nervous in that watch party video.

Worth: Alabama – The Wolverines want no smoke with Bama.

Merrick: Michigan – I am boycotting Bama in favor of the FSU robbery.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Sorry, everyone, Tide deserved to be in the playoffs.

Brummond: Alabama – For the record, Michigan was never “America’s team.”

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington

McGowan: Washington – Penix Jr. is an awesome lefty quarterback, but is no Heisman. Plays too much like NFL Jameis Winston.

Roering: Texas – Texas and Alabama in the championship might be the highest-viewed game ever.

Votzmeyer: Washington – Michael Penix Jr. is my Heisman winner.

Worth: Texas – Longhorns have been on fire since Ewers cut the mullet.

Merrick: Texas – They’re back.

Bohnenkamp: Washington – Big Ten (of the future) gets a team into the title game.

Brummond: Washington – Huskies go on to win the national title.

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State

McGowan: Georgia – Huh, why is no one picking FSU? Life ain’t fair. Dawgs feast on pity.

Roering: Georgia – Even though I still feel terrible for Florida State

Votzmeyer: Georgia – The Jordan Travis absence effect will show why FSU isn’t in the CFP.

Worth: Georgia – The dawgs got a chip on their shoulder, and that’s a scary thought.

Merrick: Georgia – Just because I think FSU should be in the playoff doesn’t mean they would win anything.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Bulldogs are too good for the Seminoles.

Brummond: Georgia – Florida State deserved a playoff spot.

No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon

McGowan: Liberty – Went undefeated and won its conference, people. Flames will ignite.

Roering: Oregon – I don’t think this game will be close.

Votzmeyer: Oregon – I don’t know who let Liberty get this high. Blood bath.

Worth: Oregon – Great exposure for Liberty, but I’m not sure they can keep up with the ducks.

Merrick: Oregon – Liberty’s a fun story… but ducks roll big time.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Liberty is a fun story, though.

Brummond: Oregon – Ducks can put up as many points as they want.

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State

McGowan: Missouri – Buckeyes still haven’t recovered from The Game.

Roering: Missouri – I think a Buckeye loss here would officially put Ryan Day on the hot seat.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – Eliah Drinkwitz’s name looks like a typo.

Worth: Missouri – I see the Tigers winning this due to the number of opt-outs for Ohio State.

Merrick: Missouri – Most of OSU won’t be playing in this one.

Bohnenkamp: Missouri – Will the Buckeyes have anyone left for the game?

Brummond: Missouri – Hat tip to Eliah Drinkwitz for his Connor Stalions joke.

No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State

McGowan: Ole Miss – The Nittany Lions are the Yankees of CFP. Pretentious and boring.

Roering: Penn State – This is the only New Year’s Six bowl Penn State hasn’t won yet.

Votzmeyer: Penn State – Fire James Franklin though.

Worth: Penn State – Ah, the two third-place teams in their respective conferences.

Merrick: Penn State – I’m all here for big ten supremacy.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – One of the Big Ten’s big names has to win, right?

Brummond: Penn State – The Lane Train gets derailed by PSU’s defense.

No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

McGowan: Arizona – I need to visit Winslow. I heard eagles are spotted there.

Roering: Arizona – This will be an offensive shootout.

Votzmeyer: Oklahoma – Bob Stoops, Hawkeye legend.

Worth: Arizona – With Gabriel gone, the Wildcats win this one.

Merrick: Arizona – Wildcats will likely return to mediocrity after this surprisingly good season.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – An interesting pairing goes to the Sooners.

Brummond: Arizona – Oklahoma’s QB forgot the Alamo.

No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

McGowan: Oregon State – Notre Dame players definitely eat the regular Cheerios.

Roering: Notre Dame – Opt-outs and the transfer portal will hurt both these teams.

Votzmeyer: Notre Dame – Sam Hartman was my cousin’s lab partner at Wake Forest.

Worth: Notre Dame – With Uiagalelei out, the Beavers take this one.

Merrick: Notre Dame – For the first season ever I’ve picked Notre Dame in a ton of big-time games … I went from first to last so you tell me how that worked out.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – I picked this one out of a hat.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Fast sellout shows the power of Oregon State’s fans.