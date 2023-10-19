The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Starbucks, Iowa union engage in court battle Wednesday over pro-Palestinian social media post
Jerre Stead talks life story, giving back to UI in talk at Iowa Memorial Union
UI professors build instruments for space mission set to launch with SpaceX in 2025
Iowa City begins charging users for electric vehicle charging stations
IC City Council denounces hate speech and antisemitism in public comments
Advertisement

Bentley Erickson returns to home state for a ‘profound moment’ at Kinnick Stadium

The 12-year-old Iowa football Kid Captain spent much of his life as an infant in the hospital.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter
October 19, 2023
Kid+captain+Bentley+Erickson+reacts+as+he+exits+the+Kinnick+tunnel+during+Kids%E2%80%99+Day+at+Kinnick+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Aug.+12%2C+2023.
Carly Schrum
Kid captain Bentley Erickson reacts as he exits the Kinnick tunnel during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

For Bentley Erickson, returning to Iowa City usually isn’t a good thing. 

The Ericksons have been visiting Iowa City and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital consistently for the past 12 years as their youngest son, Bentley, received multiple life-saving surgeries from physicians at the hospital. 

But now that Bentley, 12, is being recognized as the Kid Captain for the Week 8 Iowa football game against Minnesota, the Ericksons are looking forward to this trip. 

“Having spent so much time at the hospital, we really established good relationships with all the staff that played a huge part in helping Bentley, so we’re looking forward to catching up with them,” Bentley’s mother, Kris, said. 

Bentley, who has spent a lot of his life receiving care at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, was born 31 weeks premature into his mother’s pregnancy, which caused him to develop Goldenhar syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the development of the face and skull, and VACTERL association, a group of conditions that affect the vertebrae, anus, cardiac system, trachea, esophagus, renal system (kidneys), and limbs.

He was also diagnosed early on with esophageal atresia, where his upper and lower esophagus don’t connect, preventing food from getting to the stomach, and tracheoesophageal fistula, an abnormal connection between the esophagus and trachea.

While Bentley stayed in the children’s hospital for four months after his birth to recover from his surgeries, the Ericksons became close with UIHC pediatric surgeon Graeme Pitcher, who would become Bentley’s primary physician. 

Pitcher would go on to perform the surgery to provide Bentley with a natural esophagus, a procedure Pitcher said was challenging due to Bentley’s Goldenhar syndrome. He said throughout his career, he’s never had to perform a procedure quite like Bentley’s. 

Kris credits Pitcher for saving Bentley’s life multiple times. 

“[Pitcher] is our knight in shining armor … We do think he’s the best, and if anyone disagrees, we have a problem,” Kris joked. 

Before their Zoom interview with The Daily Iowan, Kris told Pitcher that Bentley had eaten potatoes and carrots for the first time.

“That’s the first time that he ate them, and he was able to because Pitcher] gave him a natural esophagus, and [Bentley] just did the happiest dance in the world because he accomplished that, and every inch-stone eventually will equal a milestone,” she said. 

Pitcher said it’s been astonishing seeing Bentley progress throughout the years and said it’s great seeing him healthy outside of the hospital. 

“Bentley has now moved from the sick kid category to the healthy kid category, and it just gives me joy when I see him,” he said. 

Natives of northern Iowa, the Ericksons moved to Brainerd, Minnesota, after Bentley was born. When asked if their family would root for the Gophers or the Hawkeyes, Kris gave a definitive answer. 

“One hundred percent we will be rooting for the Hawkeyes,” she said. “ We are the obnoxious people in our Minnesota neighborhood who have Hawkeye flags and signs outside our door.”

Besides rooting for the Hawkeyes, Bentley also enjoys playing sports video games on his Xbox, spending time with his two adult siblings, Clint and Kennedy, and playing with his service dog, Maya. 

According to Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, Bentley is also a big fan of former Hawkeye tight end and current San Francisco 49er George Kittle. 

Kris said the last time Bentley was in Iowa City was when the family attended Iowa football Kids Day at Kinnick this past August. While there, she asked Bentley if he remembered being in the hospital.

“I told him, ‘Isn’t it grand to be on the outside of the hospital for the first time here rather than on the inside of the hospital fighting for your life,” Kris said. “I can’t tell you how many times we have stepped on the inside [of the hospital] just trying to survive, just praying to God not to die or to just get home … This is definitely a profound moment for Bentley.”
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa offensive lineman Mason Richman celebrates a first down after a reception from tight end Sam LaPorta during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8 of the college football season
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee looks at the Nebraska huddle during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Lee had seven total tackles. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes at halftime, 17-0.
More than football: Iowa defensive end Logan Lee keeps faith and family in forefront
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall puts the ball down near the end zone after a punt during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10.
One-on-one with Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall
More in Iowa vs. Minnesota 2023
Iowa running back Leshon Williams gets tackled during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Williams rushed for 174 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Five things to watch for in Iowa football's duel against Minnesota
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 8 of the Iowa football season
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones and defensive lineman Logan Lee hold the Heartland Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games
More in Pregame
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs the ball during the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14. DeJean totaled 45 yards and three returns against Purdue.
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin on Saturday
Iowa football players walk off the field after the Iowa homecoming football game between Iowa and Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers 20-14.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 7 college football games
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in