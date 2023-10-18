The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Top Stories
Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
DITV: Speaker Race Continues

The House of Representatives is deadlocked as Jim Jordan fails to garner enough votes to win the position.
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
October 18, 2023
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
