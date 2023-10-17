The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Final losing bid for Mercy Iowa City was $28 million for University of Iowa
Hawkeye Marching Band members ink first NIL deal with The Brick Kitchen
JoCo makes progress on community violence intervention program
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Advertisement

Photos: Chloe Cole Visits the University of Iowa

Jordan Barry and Theodore Retsinas
October 17, 2023

Over 150 protesters assembled at the Iowa Memorial Union to protest the Young Americans for Freedom’s lecture speaker Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday. 

Chloe Cole has been a vocal opposition of gender affirming care for adolescents. Following the lecture protesters marched in a circle on the intersection of N. Madison St. and W. Jefferson St. which blocked all incoming traffic. University of Iowa and Iowa City Police responded to the scene in attempt to open up incoming traffic. 

The protest group then marched from the IMU to the University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson’s house to show their disapproval of allowing an anti-trans speaker on campus. They were met by heavy police presence but ultimately no one was arrested and the protest dispersed.

2023_10_16_ChloeColeProtest_JB_TR0001
Gallery28 Photos
Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan
Brandon Buelow, a member of the Young Americans for Freedom showcases his hat on the Pentacrest before a YAF hosted event in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St. (Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan)

More to Discover
More in Campus
Attendee observes the Q&A portion of the Young Americans for Freedom hosted event in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.
UI students protest self-identified detransitioner Chloe Cole at IMU lecture
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.
Final losing bid for Mercy Iowa City was $28 million for University of Iowa
Photo contributed by Kelsey Greenwood.
UI student runs Chicago Marathon to support Dance Marathon, honor her dad
More in Multimedia
Gov. Kim Reynolds Address the attendees during Reynolds’ annual Harvest Festival at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Photos: Gov. Reynolds' Annual Harvest Festival
Iowa midfielder, Sonya Mehta takes the ball from Maryland midfielder, Sofi Vinas during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Maryland
Newman Abuissa, chair of the Arab American Caucus, with the Iowa Democratic Party speaks his mind to event goers. Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated at the Old Capital in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.
Photos: Protest in Support of Palestine
More in News
The Iowa City City Council listens to public comment during a City Council meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
JoCo makes progress on community violence intervention program
Photo illustration by Avi Lapchick.
Iowa City school district removes 68 books in compliance with state law
iStock
Iowa City police arrest suspect of August fire
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in