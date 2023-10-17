Photos: Chloe Cole Visits the University of Iowa

Over 150 protesters assembled at the Iowa Memorial Union to protest the Young Americans for Freedom’s lecture speaker Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday.

Chloe Cole has been a vocal opposition of gender affirming care for adolescents. Following the lecture protesters marched in a circle on the intersection of N. Madison St. and W. Jefferson St. which blocked all incoming traffic. University of Iowa and Iowa City Police responded to the scene in attempt to open up incoming traffic.

The protest group then marched from the IMU to the University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson’s house to show their disapproval of allowing an anti-trans speaker on campus. They were met by heavy police presence but ultimately no one was arrested and the protest dispersed.