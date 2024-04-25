Johnson County Board of Supervisors plan funding to Historic Poor Farm, nonprofits

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is planning on financially supporting nonprofit organizations, affordable housing, Historic Poor Farm projects in fiscal 2025.

The supervisors unanimously approved the fiscal year budget, which starts July 1 and runs until June 30, 2025, on Thursday.

The budget allocates $9.1 million to nonprofit partners and agencies, $1.1 million to the Historic Poor Farm operations, and $700,400 for affordable housing.

The fiscal 2025 budget revenue total is $113,158,136, which is 10.5 percent more than the current fiscal 2024 budget, according to the agenda.

Fiscal 2025 expenditures will increase 15.6 percent, totaling $169,812,676, and personnel expenditures will total $66,834,072, rising 9.6 percent compared to the fiscal 2024 budget.

The fiscal 2025 budget will have an outstanding debt total of $4 million, $600,000 less than fiscal 2024 budget’s outstanding debt.

The largest increase on the fiscal 2025 budget includes capital expenditures, increasing by 32.7 percent, totaling $36,338,857. Capital expenditures are long-term expenses that last longer than a year, while personal expenditures are short-term, day-to-day expenses.