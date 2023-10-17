The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
State of Iowa provides $6.5 million to fund scholarships for high need majors
UI raises $1.5 billion, plans to get $3 billion with alumni, donors in new campaign
Advertisement

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort looking to take next step

Hailing from Waukee, the basketball athlete tries to fill the shoes of previous players.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
October 17, 2023
Iowa+sophomore+forward+Payton+Sandfort+battles+a+Southeast+Missouri+State+defender+during+a+basketball+game+between+the+Hawkeyes+and+the+Redhawks+on+Saturday+Dec.+17+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena.+Sandfort+scored+a+career-high+24+points+on+9-of-13+shooting+as+Iowa+defeated+Southeast+Missouri+State%2C+106-75.+
Matt Sindt
Iowa sophomore forward Payton Sandfort battles a Southeast Missouri State defender during a basketball game between the Hawkeyes and the Redhawks on Saturday Dec. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sandfort scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting as Iowa defeated Southeast Missouri State, 106-75.

The Iowa men’s basketball team is at an unusual place.

The Hawkeyes have had a National Player of the Year candidate for the past four seasons — Luka Garza, Keegan Murray, and Kris Murray.

This is the first season without any of those players in the lineup. Head coach Fran McCaffrey is looking for the next guy to fill those holes.

“Obviously, when you have Garza and Keegan that’s different,” McCaffrey said. “Last year at this time, Kris Murray was coming off averaging nine points a game. He said ‘I’m coming back, I’m going to average 20, and I’m going to go in the first round. I’m going to bet on myself.’ I was so proud of him for taking that approach. So somebody now is going to have to do the same thing.”

This season, there is a slew of candidates to take that leap. Veterans Patrick McCaffrey and Tony Perkins are two options with a lot of experience. Both players have had seasons averaging double digits.

A third option for the team is third-year Payton Sandfort.

In his freshman year, Sandfort showed flashes of what he could bring to the Hawkeyes.

Despite only playing 10 minutes per game, Sandfort made the most of his time. The Waukee, Iowa, product averaged five points and two rebounds per game in his first year — shooting 36 percent from deep on three attempts per contest.

Sandfort started his 2022-23 campaign off slowly. In the first 14 games, he averaged eight points while shooting 34 percent from the field and 21 percent from three.

He was demoted from his starting role and remained Iowa’s “sixth man” moving forward.

In this new role, Sandfort thrived and found both his shooting and confidence back. In the last 19 games of the season, he averaged nearly 12 points per game. He shot 42 percent from deep on almost six attempts per game.

“I really had to find my identity and myself again,” Sandfort said. “I was struggling with a lot of things off the floor and it kind of transitioned on the floor. Once I got all that kind of sorted out and rediscovered who I was, I was back to just playing the game I love again. It made it easy.”

The Hawkeyes were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season by the No. 9-seeded Auburn Tigers.

The disappointing ending fueled rumors of Sandfort potentially leaving Iowa and going to a school for a bigger NIL contract.

Ultimately, Sandfort chose to stay with the Hawkeyes — crediting his relationship with McCaffery as the difference.

“This place is home,” Sandfort said. “Coach McCaffery was the first guy to believe in me. I really don’t ever want to abandon that. He’s always had my back through the tough times.”

Sandfort and the Hawkeyes have had success in his tenure, but he thinks the team can do more. He and the Hawkeyes have experienced two NCAA Tournament berths but are still looking for that deep run.

“I am not satisfied at all,” Sandfort said of his career. “Still a lot of goals to be accomplished. I came in always wanting to be in the Final Four and do damage in the tournament. We haven’t been successful in that so far. Just keep working for that every day. Obviously proud of what I’ve done, but there is so much more work to be done.”
More to Discover
More in Featured
Members of the Iowa volleyball team celebrates during a volleyball match between Iowa and Wisconsin at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-0.
Iowa volleyball to pivot with addition of four teams to Big Ten next season
Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz talks during a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
UI President Barbara Wilson says search is not underway for new athletic director
Iowa tight end Erick All recieves support after an injury during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. All was injured in the first quarter and was out for the remainder of the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 15-6.
Iowa football tight end Erick All suffers torn ACL, out for season
More in Men's Basketball
Iowa guard Kate Martin dribbles the ball past DePaul guard Anaya Peoples during Crossover at Kinnick, a women’s exhibition basketball game between Iowa and DePaul, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes enter the 2023-24 season after advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time in program history last year and winning a program-best 31 games in a single season in the 2022-23 season. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
UI to start charging students to attend women's basketball
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery speaks at a press conference during the 2023 Men’s Basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday Oct. 2, 2023. “Our team is deeper this year than it has been in quite some time” McCaffery said.
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Fran McCaffery confident heading into season despite losing three starters
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis brings the ball up the floor during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Ulis scored six points in the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.
Iowa men’s basketball student manager Evan Schuster pleads not guilty in sports betting charges
More in Sports
Iowa players walk off the field after a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 15-6.
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
The Iowa bench cheers during a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 91-61.
Iowa women’s basketball lands in third in AP preseason poll
Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks in the NFL | Week 6
About the Contributor
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in