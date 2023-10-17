DITV: YAF hosts Activist Chloe Cole at the University of Iowa
Chloe Cole is a detransitioner and shared her story with UI students. Others, protested her anti-trans message outside. Duel coverage from DITV’s Johnny Valtman and Ashley Weil on the controversial event.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
Ashley Weil is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with minors in Theatre Arts and Political Science. Besides being News Director, she continues to work roles as a TV reporter, anchor, producer, and also enjoys helping with tech roles. She loves covering arts, culture, politics, and other important/impactful stories for her community in a visual and engaging way.