The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa football Week 7 Column | Hawkeyes bend the rules of college football, rewrite seemingly abysmal numbers as side effects of winning
Grading Iowa football's performance against Wisconsin
Highlight to Watch: Iowa punter Tory Taylor's 506 yard day against Wisconsin
Advertisement

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird endorses Trump for president

Bird is the first Iowa Republican official to endorse Trump.
Grace Katzer, Politics Reporter
October 16, 2023
Candidate+for+Iowa+Attorney+General+Brenna+Bird+delivers+a+speech+after+being+elected+during+a+watch+party+for+Iowa+Republicans+on+Election+Day+at+the+Hilton+Downtown+in+Des+Moines+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+8%2C+2022.+Bird+defeated+Tom+Miller+in+this+year%E2%80%99s+election.
Jerod Ringwald
Candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird delivers a speech after being elected during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bird defeated Tom Miller in this year’s election.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was the first elected official in Iowa to endorse former President Donald Trump on Monday. 

Bird announced her endorsement at a Trump campaign event in Adel, Iowa, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

 

“I am proud to announce my endorsement of President Trump because Iowans know he is the only candidate who can defeat Joe Biden and bring prosperity back to America,” Bird said in a statement. 

Bird, who was elected to office in 2022, has joined multiple lawsuits against President Joe Biden this year, criticizing the administration’s handling of climate change and the Southern border

“President Biden is turning the border crisis into chaos,” Bird said in a June 1 statement. “We must take urgent action to secure our border and keep the Biden Administration in check.”

“We have seen what Joe Biden’s America looks like— rampant crime, lawlessness, and broken communities,” Bird said in Monday’s statement. “During President Trump’s first term, he stood up for law enforcement, kept our families safe, and secured our Southern border. He will do that again when he returns to the White House.”

Despite Bird’s adamant support of Trump, the two differ on issues like abortion and outward support for Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

Since taking office, Bird paused reimbursement to Iowa hospitals and pharmacies for emergency contraception and abortion care for rape survivors, filed an appeal to reinstate a six-week abortion ban, and co-hosted a multistate drive to raise money for pregnancy centers across the state. 

Trump, on the other hand, gained recent backlash from anti-abortion advocates after calling Florida’s six-week ban “terrible” and refusing to endorse a nationwide abortion ban in September. 

Despite leading the Republican race in Iowa, Trump sparked controversy after calling out Reynolds’ neutral stance on the 2024 race. 

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on July 10. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

Meanwhile, Bird and Reynolds have worked closely with one another in their offices. On Oct. 14, Bird called Reynolds the “best Governor in the country.”

Reynolds endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020, but has yet to endorse a candidate for 2024. 
More to Discover
More in Politics
Gov. Kim Reynolds Address the attendees during Reynolds’ annual Harvest Festival at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Photos: Gov. Reynolds' Annual Harvest Festival
during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ annual Harvest Festival at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds touts legislative wins at annual Harvest Festival on Saturday
Laura Bergus and her supporters wait for the Iowa City Council primary results to come in while gathering at an election watch party at the South District Market in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Photos: Iowa City’s District A Primary
More in State Politics
Antonio Sosa works the cashier desk at his convenience store in West Liberty, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Iowans on way to lose access to non-English voting materials
iStock
Iowa Health and Human Services to continue expansion of mental health infrastructure in settlement agreement
The Iowa State Capitol building is seen in Des Moines on April 9, 2019.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reports $1.83 billion budget surplus, drop in corporate tax rate
About the Contributors
Grace Katzer, Politics Reporter
she/her/hers
Grace Katzer is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications, Political Science, and a writing certificate. Previous to her position as a politics reporter, she has been a higher education news reporter at The Daily Iowan and interned with the Spencer Daily Reporter as a news reporter and Iowa Starting Line as a news media reporter.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in