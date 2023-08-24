The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa AG’s pause on paying for rape survivors’ medication continues, payments pile up

UI students begin classes in extreme heat

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative

Advertisement

Iowa AG’s pause on paying for rape survivors’ medication continues, payments pile up

Over $7,000 in reimbursement requests remain pending as victim services audit hits fifth month.
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
August 24, 2023
Candidate+for+Iowa+Attorney+General+Brenna+Bird+delivers+a+speech+after+being+elected+during+a+watch+party+for+Iowa+Republicans+on+Election+Day+at+the+Hilton+Downtown+in+Des+Moines+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+8%2C+2022.+Bird+defeated+Tom+Miller+in+this+year%E2%80%99s+election.
Jerod Ringwald
Candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird delivers a speech after being elected during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bird defeated Tom Miller in this year’s election.

More than 160 requests for reimbursement for emergency contraception and abortion care for rape survivors remain pending five months after Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird announced an audit of the Attorney General’s Victims Services Department. 

This audit resulted in the temporary pause of reimbursement to Iowa hospitals and pharmacies for emergency contraception and abortion care for rape survivors. 

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will soon vote to potentially provide funding to pay for services for survivors of rape. 

“Iowans are suffering at the hands of their state leaders because of the dangerous policies they are implementing that disregard basic humanity,” Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a news release on Thursday. 

Pending requests for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund total more than $7,500, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood of the North Central States. 

“It’s unjust and unfair that sexual assault survivors are being put in this position,” Richardson said. “The last thing they should have to worry about is affording the care they need after being attacked. They need compassionate, comprehensive care and the attorney general is cruelly putting that out of reach.” 

The Crime Victim Compensation Fund is funded by fines and penalties paid by convicts, not taxpayer dollars. Bird signaled in a recent appearance on Iowa Press that she intends to make the pause on payments for emergency contraception and abortion services permanently.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
The MidWestOne Bank sign is seen, on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI students begin classes in extreme heat
Iowa defense end Noah Shannon attempts to block a pass by Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule
More in Politics
Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Iowa politicians react to first GOP presidential debate
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks with fairgoers during the 2023 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District Christina Bohannan speaks during a Democratic watch party at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bohannan lost to Marianette Miller Meeks by about 20,000 votes. “I will always stand and fight for our democracy and I will always stand with all of you to bring about the change that we want to see in Iowa in our country and this is not over,” Bohannan said. “We are going to carry on. We are going to keep going. We have no choice. Its what weve got to do.”
Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District
More in State Politics
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during the 2023 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Reynolds talks southern border during Eagle Pass visit Monday
The Polk County courthouse in Des Moines on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Joseph Cress/The Daily Iowan)
Polk County judge places injunction on new abortion law
Photo contributed by the Governors office.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces new Iowa Department of Education director
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in