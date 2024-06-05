The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Miller-Meeks overcomes right-wing primary challenge
Mandi Remington unseats incumbent Royceann Porter in Johnson County Board of Supervisors primary election
UI Health Care announces North Liberty campus to open summer 2025
Trump’s conviction remains rallying cry at Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride
Iowa football announces kickoff times for five home games
Miller-Meeks overcomes right-wing primary challenge

Iowa City Democratic State Rep. Elinor Levin fended off a primary challenge of her own.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
June 5, 2024
U.S.+Rep.+Mariannette+Miller-Meeks+answers+questions+during+an+interview+at+the+Longworth+House+Office+Building+in+Washington+D.C.+on+Tuesday%2C+April+9%2C+2024.+
Cody Blissett
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions during an interview at the Longworth House Office Building in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks clinched a tight win in a primary challenge from Davenport Republican David Pautsch on Tuesday. Miller-Meeks took 55 percent of the vote over Pautsch’s 43 percent out of 29,432 total votes in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary election. 

Pautsch, the organizer of the Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast, ran to Miller-Meeks’ right, challenging her over her decision to vote to codify gay marriage protections into federal law and her vote to certify the 2020 election results. He previously told The Daily Iowan that Iowa’s 1st Congressional District needs a strong Republican voice. 

Miller-Meeks now goes on to face off against Iowa City Democrat Christina Bohannan, who unsuccessfully challenged Miller-Meeks in 2022, in November’s general election. 

Levin overcomes tepid primary challenge 

Iowa City Democrat State Rep. Elinor Levin overcame a primary challenge from Iowa City Democrat and Hy-Vee assistant store manager Ty Bopp on Tuesday for the Iowa House District 89 seat. Levin won the race with 91 percent or 1,266 votes, and Bopp garnered 8 percent or 117 votes. 1,391 total votes were cast in the race. 

Without a Republican on the ticket, Levin will be uncontested for the seat unless Johnson County Republicans nominate someone for the general election ticket during a county convention. 

Bopp had yet to file a fundraising report with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board and has no online campaign presence. Bopp previously ran as a Democrat in Iowa House District 92, which covers parts of southern Johnson County and Washington County in 2022 but dropped out before the primary election despite being the only Democrat on the ticket. 

Levin, now likely uncontested, previously told The Daily Iowan that she is focused on making Iowa a welcoming place for LGBTQ+ Iowans and water quality in the state as her key issues. 

Lawler beats out Grier in House District 91 Republican primary 

Oxford Republican Judd Lawler beat out Williamsburg Mayor Adam Grier for the Republican nomination for Iowa House District 91 in a primary contest on Tuesday. Lawler took 1,435 votes or 78 percent with Grier taking only 378 votes or 20 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. 

Incumbent State Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg, chose not to run for reelection, leaving the Republican ticket for the seat open. Sherman was elected to the Iowa House for the first time in 2022, making him a one-term representative. 

Lawler will now face off against Williamsburg Democrat Jay Gorsh in the November general election. 

