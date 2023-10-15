The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Letter to the Editor | Mitch Lingo makes his case to voters ahead of the school board elections

Candidate Mitch Lingo lays out his priorities as a school board candidate.
October 15, 2023
Board+members+for+the+Iowa+City+Community+School+District+listen+to+speakers+during+a+meeting+at+the+professional+development+center+on+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+14%2C+2023.
Darren Chen
Board members for the Iowa City Community School District listen to speakers during a meeting at the professional development center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

I’m Mitch Lingo and I am running for the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) School Board. On Nov. 7, you will have the opportunity to fill four seats on the board. I urge you to learn about each candidate because your vote matters.

My background is steeped in education. I was a middle-school teacher for six years in Omaha Public Schools. In 2014, I moved to Iowa City to get a Ph.D. in educational policy. I am currently a senior research scientist studying post-secondary education issues. My experience has come in handy considering the barrage of new legislation currently affecting our schools. I have already been conversing with current administrators and board members regarding ambiguities in the new laws and their implementation.

As a board member, I will advocate for:

  • Providing course offerings for students choosing different academic and career paths, whether they seek an apprenticeship in the trades or want to attend a prestigious college.
  • Offering full-day preschool/child care at accessible locations throughout the ICCSD.
  • Maintaining clear and consistent dialogue about curriculum and policy changes affecting the ICCSD community.
  • Exploring how the district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan can enhance all of our students’ learning experience (like the ICCSD says, “diversity drives innovation”).

My wife Ellie (a graduate of the ICCSD) and I have two young daughters; a third is expected in December.  An opportunity to serve on the school board is an opportunity to invest in my children’s — and every ICCSD student’s — future. As a board member, I will commit my time and professional expertise to making the ICCSD the best choice for every family in our community. Feel free to contact me at [email protected], and don’t forget, early in-person voting begins Oct. 18.

-Mitch Lingo

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 
