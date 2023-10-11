The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Top Stories
Incumbents Laura Bergus and Pauline Taylor win Iowa City’s District A primary
PCP | Is Taylor Swift good or bad for the NFL?
Sister of sickle cell patients discusses importance of sickle cell awareness
Amish residents oppose construction materials to update existing JoCo road
Mayflower Residence Hall could be sold within month, realtor predicts
DITV: Fare Free Causes Shakeup for CAMBUS

The new fare free rides for Iowa City Transit has caused some shakeup for the University’s CAMBUS, leading to discontinued routes.
Jayce Bertrand, DITV news reporter
October 11, 2023
About the Contributor
Jayce Bertrand, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Jayce is a reporter for DITV, as well as the Production Director for KRUI. I'm in the Class of 2026, majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in News and Media Literacy. he enjoys reporting on news, culture, and art.
