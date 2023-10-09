Iowa men’s basketball student manager Evan Schuster pleads not guilty in sports betting charges

Iowa men’s basketball student manager Evan Schuster, who was charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 2.

In a court filing, Schuster pleaded not guilty to his charge, and in the same filing waived his right to a speedy trial. No trial date has been set, but a separate filing from Oct. 2 set a case management hearing for Schuster on Nov. 27.

Schuster is one of nine individuals who was charged with tampering with records, including Iowa football graduate assistant Owen O’Brien, and former athletes Aaron Blom and Gehrig Christensen.

According to court documents, Schuster placed over 2,000 bets on FanDuel with an account under his father’s name totaling $15,800. Most of the alleged bets were placed while Schuster was still under the age of 21, the legal age to gamble in the state of Iowa. He allegedly placed bets on his own team’s games.

According to NCAA rules, athletes or employees of teams face punishment up to and including the permanent loss of eligibility.

Others involved in the investigation elected to plead guilty to their charges, as is the case of Blom and Christensen, who both pleaded guilty on Sept. 5.