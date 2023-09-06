Former UI athletes Aaron Blom and Gehrig Christensen plead guilty to gambling charges

Two former University of Iowa student-athletes charged in the gambling investigation have pleaded guilty, according to court filings.

Lawyers for former football player Aaron Blom and former baseball player Gehrig Christensen filed on Wednesday that the respective players would enter a plea of guilty. Iowa State linemen Jacob Remsburg and Dodge Sauser and quarterback Hunter Dekkers also entered guilty pleas for underage gambling on Wednesday.

Both were charged with underage gambling in Iowa, which is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison, or a fine between $105 and $855.

Under their plea deal, both athletes will pay a fine of $645. The State of Iowa will also dismiss the charges, and will not further prosecute either player.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, both players were removed from the rosters of their respective teams.