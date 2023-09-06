The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Former councilor Mazahir Salih running for IC City Council seat

Former UI athletes Aaron Blom and Gehrig Christensen plead guilty to gambling charges

Police investigate dead body found outside Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory

IC City Council to vote on unenforceable landlord discrimination housing code

IC’s City Park Pool to be replaced rather than repaired

Advertisement

Former UI athletes Aaron Blom and Gehrig Christensen plead guilty to gambling charges

Lawyers for football player Aaron Blom and baseball player Gehrig Christensen filed guilty pleas on Sept. 5.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 6, 2023
Iowa+kicker+Aaron+Blom+attempts+a+field+goal+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+10%2C+2022.+The+Cyclones+ended+a+six-game+Cy-Hawk+series+losing+streak+and+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+10-7.+Blom+failed+field+goal+attempt+was+48+yards.
Grace Smith
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom attempts a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Blom failed field goal attempt was 48 yards.

Two former University of Iowa student-athletes charged in the gambling investigation have pleaded guilty, according to court filings.

Lawyers for former football player Aaron Blom and former baseball player Gehrig Christensen filed on Wednesday that the respective players would enter a plea of guilty. Iowa State linemen Jacob Remsburg and Dodge Sauser and quarterback Hunter Dekkers also entered guilty pleas for underage gambling on Wednesday.

Both were charged with underage gambling in Iowa, which is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison, or a fine between $105 and $855.

Under their plea deal, both athletes will pay a fine of $645. The State of Iowa will also dismiss the charges, and will not further prosecute either player.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, both players were removed from the rosters of their respective teams.
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom attempts a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Blom failed field goal attempt was 48 yards.
Three current and former Iowa student-athletes among seven charged in state sports gambling probe
Iowa pitcher Ty Langenberg throws the ball during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 5-2.
2023 MLB Draft | Where did Iowa baseball players end up?
Iowa players prepare for sprints during the Iowa mens baseball media day at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on February 8, 2023. With many new players on the field, head coach Rick Heller has his sights on Omaha.
Iowa baseball adds right-handed pitcher Anthony Watts from Creighton
More in Featured
The Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Police investigate dead body found outside Stanley Hydraulics Laboratory
The City Park Pool is seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
IC’s City Park Pool to be replaced rather than repaired
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Former FIJI fraternity member accused of sexual assault sues 24 people for libel
More in Football
Iowa Hawkeye fans enter Kinnick stadium before the Hawkeye Football home opener against Utah State in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | What is the best Big Ten football stadium?
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson attempts to catch a pass during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Hutchinson averages 8.9 yards per reception.
Bad blood: the history of the Cy-Hawk showdown before its 70th football meeting
Iowa Swarm Collective President and CEO Brad Heinrichs speaks during a press conference for the Iowa Swarm Collective, a name, image, and likeness group partnering with Hawkeye student-athletes, at the Heights Rooftop in Iowa City on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Heinrichs sees this NIL as an opportunity for students to profit on their name, image, and likeness. “These kids are going to learn how to market themselves,” Heinrichs said. “Thats the education I didnt get while I was in school.”
The Swarm Collective keeping Iowa sports competitive amid new era in college athletics
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in