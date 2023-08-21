The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Reynolds talks southern border during Eagle Pass visit Monday

Iowa City Starbucks employees continue to strike amid internal disputes

Gold Cap Hospitality buys Hamburg Inn No. 2 for planned October reopening

Iowa City Starbucks employees on strike again, temporarily close location

UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

Advertisement

Iowa men’s basketball student manager charged in sports gambling probe

Schuster allegedly placed more than 2,000 bets, including nine on Iowa men’s basketball, totaling more than $15,800 on a FanDuel account under his father’s name.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
August 21, 2023
Iowa+guard+Ahron+Ulis+brings+the+ball+up+the+floor+during+a+mens+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+North+Carolina+A%26T+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2022.+Ulis+scored+six+points+in+the+game.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+112-71.
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis brings the ball up the floor during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Ulis scored six points in the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.

Iowa men’s basketball student manager Evan Schuster was charged with tampering with records as part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling. The criminal complaint was filed on Friday.

Schuster joins Iowa football graduate assistant Owen O’Brien and seven other current and former Hawkeye student-athletes who have also been charged with tampering with records related to the investigation.

The charge is labeled as an aggravated misdemeanor, but could be punishable by a maximum sentence of two years in prison if convicted. 

According to court documents, Schuster reportedly placed over 2,000 bets totaling more than $15,800 on a FanDuel account under his father’s name. Most of the bets were made while Schuster was below 21 years old, Iowa’s legal gambling age.

Nine of the bets made under his father’s name were on Iowa men’s basketball games during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons while Schuster was working as a student manager. 

Schuster then used a separate FanDuel account under his own name and placed a bet on the Iowa men’s basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. 

The bets were “routinely and consistently placed from” Schuster’s personal iPhone, according to the complaint, and locations of the bets included his “university residence and areas of the university not routinely open to the public.”

The court document cited four “legal and regulatory frameworks” violated, including underage gambling, violation of licensed sportsbook user terms and conditions, unfair wagering and conflict of interest, and tax implications.

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Featured
Rob Miller, a freelance marketer working with Gold Cap Hospitality, posts an official announcement paper of the new ownership and October reopening of Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Gold Cap Hospitality buys Hamburg Inn No. 2 for planned October reopening
Signs advocating for worker’s rights at Starbucks during a strike in Iowa City on Aug. 21, 2023.
Iowa City Starbucks employees on strike again, temporarily close location
Freshman try out their new tassels at Convocation on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Convocation wraps up OnIowa week for the incoming Iowa freshman class.
UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation
More in Sports
Iowa midfielder Maggie Johnston kicks the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Kansas City at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Roos 2-0.
Photos: Iowa Women's Soccer vs. Kansas City
Iowa midfielder Sammy Freeman prepares to hit the ball during a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1, at their first home game of the season.
Photos: Iowa Field Hockey vs. Northwestern
Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz talks during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz talks NIL, gambling investigation
More in Uncategorized
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses results of gambling probe, impacts of conference expansion at Iowa football media day
William Pretorius plays in the sand during the 6th annual Downtown Iowa City Block Party on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint: What is the best summer activity in Iowa City?
The Stanley Museum of Art is seen in Iowa City, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
The Stanley with LGBTQ Iowa Archives & Library: ‘Storytime at the Stanley’
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.