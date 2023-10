The Northwestern Wildcats defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 2-0, in a field hockey match at Grant Field in Iowa City on Friday.

Fans filled the stadium attending the game in a lower 50 degree weather.

Northwestern midfielder, Lauren Wadas directed the puck at the goal four times and scored once and Ilse Tromp shot twice scoring another point for Northwestern.

Iowa next travels to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hoosiers on Friday at 2pm.