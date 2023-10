Students, alumni, and Iowa City community members came together for the annual University of Iowa Homecoming Parade in downtown Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

The parade began at the intersection of Washington St. and Gilbert St. at 5:45 p.m. and ran though the city, ending at the intersection of Iowa Ave. and Gilbert Street.

The Grand Marshals of this years parade were Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee.