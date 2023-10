Hailey Murray is financially responsible for her living expenses while navigating her manager position at the Iowa Memorial Union, the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity, Tippie ambassador executive council while being a full time student at The University of Iowa.

Gallery • 18 Photos Alyssa Miner Hailey Murray relaxes on the floor after a tiring day of studying for class and attending her organization’s meetings on Sept. 120h in Iowa City.