Photos: 2023 Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day

Emily Nyberg, Grace Smith, and Ayrton Breckenridge
October 4, 2023

Iowa women’s basketball hosted a media day ahead of its 2023-24 season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Many of the 14 Hawkeyes and coaches spoke with members of the media in a press conference and on the court following the press conference.

The 2022-23 season for the Hawkeyes ended in Dallas, Texas, in April as Iowa fell to LSU in the NCAA National Championship Game, 102-85, at American Airlines Center.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark enters her senior year as Wooden Award National Player of the Year, Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year, and Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, among others. In her 2022-23 season, Clark played 1306 total minutes, averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Hawkeyes added two freshmen to the roster: Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones, who were both top prospects in high school. Three starters from last year return to the court including Clark, and guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. After former center Monika Czinano and forward McKenna Warnock graduated, Iowa looks to fill the 4th and 5th starting spots with center Addison O’Grady and forward Hannah Stuelke.

Iowa starts its season at Kinnick Stadium for Crossover at Kinnick on Oct. 15 against Depaul.

2023_10_04_IowaWBBMediaDay_GSABEN_0001
Gallery18 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for a portrait during Iowa women’s basketball media day heading into the team’s 2023-24 season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Senior was named the Wooden Award National Player of the Year, Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year, and Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, among others. In her 2022-23 season, Clark played 1306 total minutes, averaging 27.8 points per game.

About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
