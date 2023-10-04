Photos: 2023 Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day

Iowa women’s basketball hosted a media day ahead of its 2023-24 season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Many of the 14 Hawkeyes and coaches spoke with members of the media in a press conference and on the court following the press conference.

The 2022-23 season for the Hawkeyes ended in Dallas, Texas, in April as Iowa fell to LSU in the NCAA National Championship Game, 102-85, at American Airlines Center.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark enters her senior year as Wooden Award National Player of the Year, Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year, and Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, among others. In her 2022-23 season, Clark played 1306 total minutes, averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Hawkeyes added two freshmen to the roster: Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones, who were both top prospects in high school. Three starters from last year return to the court including Clark, and guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. After former center Monika Czinano and forward McKenna Warnock graduated, Iowa looks to fill the 4th and 5th starting spots with center Addison O’Grady and forward Hannah Stuelke.

Iowa starts its season at Kinnick Stadium for Crossover at Kinnick on Oct. 15 against Depaul.