The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

Advertisement

Review | Jazz group Late Aster concocts a heady mix of genres in newest EP

The band released their new EP titled “Light Rail Session.” artists use a unique blend of jazz instruments such as a trumpet and French horn, mixing alternative rock and bebop to break the project away from the confines of its genre.
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
October 1, 2023
Photo+illustration
Emily Nyberg
Photo illustration

Musical group Late Aster released their Live EP on Sept. 29 titled “Light Rail Session,” a four-track project with a runtime of just over 22 minutes. 

The band is extremely underground, with an average of 50 monthly listeners and less than 1,000 plays for each song on Spotify. While the number of monthly listeners and the size of the project are relatively small, the soundscape within this EP is anything but and often comes off as something much grander than simply the blend of instruments the group uses. 

The project begins with the track, “It Never Entered My Mind,” in which an immediate electric pulsating sound slowly envelops the audience into a hypnotic state. While it may feel distant to some, the track’s opening has a lullaby essence that entrances the listeners with a strange form of comfort until a trumpet and drums emerge from the soundscape.

These instruments then become our guide through the haze of irregular sounds, navigating listeners throughout the rest of the song at the forefront of everything else.

Finally, nearly halfway through the song, duo Aaron Messing and Anni Hochhalter harmonize their incredible vocals, however, had their lyrics been more audible this could have been a stronger element in the song. It felt like their voices are somewhat far back in the mixing of every track on the record, giving them an almost instrument-like quality, rather than being another guiding force for the listener.

The two tracks in the middle of the project, “Safety Second” and “Play it As it Lays” lead with their digital influence much more than the first track. This operated as a classical jazz song heightened by bebop elements, whereas the following two songs feel entirely the opposite.

While still strong overall, the heavier implementation of computerized sonic elements rather than authentic brass feels like Late Aster putting their weaker foot forward in a sense.

RELATED: Review | Taylor Swift drops the most important album of the summer with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ 

The final track, however, was completely fulfilling and all-encompassing for the collection of sounds the artists were trying to mingle. “Ripple” acts as a perfect cultivation of the live brass elements and vocals leading the track, while the alternative and bebop instruments fill in the gaps to create a diverse soundscape.

While the EP is far from perfect, hopefully, the track “Ripple” will act as a prominent example of their music-making process in the future as the song intelligently executes the unique blend of instruments the project was going for.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Anthony Courant poses for a photo in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Student Spotlight | UI third-year student defies boundaries by examining his life, lives of famous playwrights
Green Day performs at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival celebrating the companys 120th anniversary on Friday July 14, 2023 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wis.
Review | Green Day sparks nostalgia with 30th anniversary “Dookie” deluxe album release
A projector runs during the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation during a global pandemic.
Review | A24’s ‘Talk to Me’ is a visceral experience a tier above other horror films
More in Music
Eva Marie performs an original song during an Iowa City Songwriters Collective performance at The James Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
IC Singers and Songwriters Collective changes the tune of local aspiring artists
Photos contributed by Hancher Auditorium
Review | Caroline Shaw, Attacca Quartet play for intimate audience at Hancher Auditorium
Creative Commons
Review | Laufey’s ‘Bewitched’ tells a beautiful story of love, heartbreak, and life lessons
More in Reviews
A projector runs during the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation during a global pandemic.
PCP | Was the protagonist of the movie ‘No One Will Save You’ a sympathetic or unsympathetic character?
Jan 5, 2020; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Gillian Anderson arrives on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Review | U.K. Netflix series ‘Sex Education’ is one for the books
Actors interact during a Hamlet showing at the James Theatre in Iowa City on Sept. 21, 2023.
Review | Crooked Path’s “Hamlet” at The James displays grief and despair onstage
About the Contributors
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Caden Gantenbein is a screenwriting major as well as a film minor. He is a junior starting this fall and this is his first semester at the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in