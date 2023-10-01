Photos: Iowa football vs. Michigan State

Iowa defeated Michigan State, 26-16, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Cade McNamara, Iowa’s starting quarterback was injured in the first quarter and sat out the remainder of the game returning to the sidelines with crutches. Deacon Hill replaced McNamara for the rest of the game.

Michigan State led in total yards with 349 and first downs with 20. Iowa trailed with 222 total yards and 14 first downs.

Between both teams, there was a total of six turnovers. Michigan State had four turnovers while Iowa had two.

Hill ended up throwing for 115 yards while Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim threw for 193. Michigan State led in rushing and receiving with 156 yards on the ground and 193 in the air. Iowa had 61 yards on the ground and 161 in the air.

In the second half of the game, chants could be heard calling for Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s termination following several unsuccessful plays. Ferentz did go over his contract’s performance objective when the team scored over 25 points.

The path to the final score of 26 points was supported by a loud Kinnick Stadium and a punt return for a touchdown by Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will play the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.