Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

Photos: Iowa football vs. Michigan State

Grace Smith and Ayrton Breckenridge
October 1, 2023

Iowa defeated Michigan State, 26-16, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Cade McNamara, Iowa’s starting quarterback was injured in the first quarter and sat out the remainder of the game returning to the sidelines with crutches. Deacon Hill replaced McNamara for the rest of the game.

Michigan State led in total yards with 349 and first downs with 20. Iowa trailed with 222 total yards and 14 first downs.

Between both teams, there was a total of six turnovers. Michigan State had four turnovers while Iowa had two.

Hill ended up throwing for 115 yards while Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim threw for 193. Michigan State led in rushing and receiving with 156 yards on the ground and 193 in the air. Iowa had 61 yards on the ground and 161 in the air.

In the second half of the game, chants could be heard calling for Iowa’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s termination following several unsuccessful plays. Ferentz did go over his contract’s performance objective when the team scored over 25 points.

The path to the final score of 26 points was supported by a loud Kinnick Stadium and a punt return for a touchdown by Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will play the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

2023_09_30_IowaMichSt_GSAB_0001
Gallery39 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Fireworks go off before a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. 69,250 fans attended the game.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs during a punt return to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's game-winning punt return TD
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean catches an interception during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara goes down during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury
Fans play a game of bags before a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 30, 2023.
Photos: Tailgate - Iowa v.s. Michigan State
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Race
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Race
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Age
Graphic: Student Loan Debt by Age
No. 7 Chelsea Thorpe swings at the ball on Sept. 24, 2023 at the Xtreme arena in Coralville. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0 .
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Ohio State
Minnesota midfielder Sophia Romine navigates around Iowa players during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes tied the Golden Gophers 0-0.
Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Minnesota
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. Warren scored two touchdowns.
Photos: No. 24 Iowa football at No. 7 Penn State
About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
