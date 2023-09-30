The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

Photos: Tailgate – Iowa v.s. Michigan State

Dillon, Jacobson
September 30, 2023

Football fans traveled to Iowa City before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Before this game, the Hawkeyes sit on a record of 3-1 and the Spartans on a record of 2-2.

2023_09_30_IAMSUTAILGATE_DJ0001_1
Gallery14 Photos
Dillon Jacobson
Fans enjoy tailgating before a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Iowa City on Saturday Sept. 30, 2023.

