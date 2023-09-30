Photos: Tailgate – Iowa v.s. Michigan State

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD
Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean
Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury
Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences
Football fans traveled to Iowa City before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Before this game, the Hawkeyes sit on a record of 3-1 and the Spartans on a record of 2-2.