Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Penn State on Saturday

Iowa football enters conference play with an undefeated record but will face a tough opponent in nationally-ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions are coming off a win over Illinois, in which they forced five turnovers, while the Hawkeyes are fresh off a blowout win over Western Michigan last week. In addition, Iowa will be without tight end Luke Lachey on Saturday, as well as running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson.

Matchup: No. 24 Iowa (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Penn State)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Central time

Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania

Weather: 55 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 60% chance of rain

TV: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Penn State -14 | O/U: 40.5