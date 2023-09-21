The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Penn State on Saturday

Find out more about the Hawkeyes’ prime-time matchup, including start time, weather, and announcers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 21, 2023
Iowa+right+end+Erick+All+and+running+back+Leshon+Williams+celebrate+a+touchdown+from+All+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+All+had+34+receiving+yards+and+scored+a+two-point+conversion.
Grace Smith
Iowa right end Erick All and running back Leshon Williams celebrate a touchdown from All during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.

Iowa football enters conference play with an undefeated record but will face a tough opponent in nationally-ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions are coming off a win over Illinois, in which they forced five turnovers, while the Hawkeyes are fresh off a blowout win over Western Michigan last week. In addition, Iowa will be without tight end Luke Lachey on Saturday, as well as running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson.

Matchup: No. 24 Iowa (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Penn State)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Central time

Weather: 55 degrees Fahrenheit, with a 60% chance of rain

TV: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Penn State -14 | O/U: 40.5
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
