Photos: No. 24 Iowa football at No. 7 Penn State

The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0, during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Iowa was held to a total of 76 yards and 14:33 minutes with the ball. The Hawkeyes had more yards in the air with 56 and only 20 yards on the ground.

Penn State had a total of 397 yards and 45:27 minutes with the ball. The Nittany Lions had 215 yards on the ground and 182 in the air.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw for four touchdowns, 166 yards and had a 67.6 percent pass completion.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was held to 42 yards and five completions.

Penn State’s shut out of Iowa hurts Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract performance objective of averaging 25 points per game.

Next, the Hawkeyes will face off against the Spartans in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.