The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa football dominated by Penn State, 31-0, in White Out game Saturday

Stanley Museum of Art’s newest catalog takes risk to connect local art, literature

Press Box Banter: hawk hawk hawk hawk with Roy Higgins!

Iowa City missing teen Bridget Stone located

Iowa football’s Logan Jones stays humble amid hard work

Advertisement

Photos: No. 24 Iowa football at No. 7 Penn State

Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
September 23, 2023

The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0, during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Iowa was held to a total of 76 yards and 14:33 minutes with the ball. The Hawkeyes had more yards in the air with 56 and only 20 yards on the ground.

Penn State had a total of 397 yards and 45:27 minutes with the ball. The Nittany Lions had 215 yards on the ground and 182 in the air.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw for four touchdowns, 166 yards and had a 67.6 percent pass completion.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was held to 42 yards and five completions.

Penn State’s shut out of Iowa hurts Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract performance objective of averaging 25 points per game.

Next, the Hawkeyes will face off against the Spartans in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

 

2023_09_23_iowapennstatefb_0001
Gallery29 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Casey Satzler and Dan Davies play Kan Jm before a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 31-0. There were 110,830 people in attendance, the second highest in Penn State history.

More to Discover
More in Big Ten Football Championship
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Iowa offense recorded 279 total yards compared to Michigan’s 461. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.
Opinion | Some part of Iowa's no good, very bad offense needs to change
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds up the Big Ten Championship trophy during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.
Grading the Iowa football team's 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson walks off the field after the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.
Iowa football trying to move past Big Ten Championship Game loss
More in Football
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Hill made his game debut in the fourth quarter, completing two passes on three attempts.
One on One with Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill
Western Michigan quarterback Treyson Bourguet prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Western Michigan had possession of the ball for 26 minutes and seven seconds.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 4 college football games
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga dives with the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Ostrenga received the ball two times for 19 yards.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 4 of the Iowa football season
More in Iowa vs. Penn State 2023
Penn State wide reciever KeAndre Lambert-Smith stiff arms Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football dominated by Penn State, 31-0, in White Out game Saturday
Michigan running Blake Corum fights for yards while running the ball during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Corum rushed for 133 yards. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season
Contributed photo of Gabby Ford from Mandy Ford.
2023 Iowa football Kid Captain Gabby Ford is 'wise beyond her years'
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in