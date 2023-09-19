UI student shares important story through documentary workshop

Grace Smith is a fourth-year studying journalism and cinematic arts participating in the Changing Heartland Documentary Workshop through the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication and The Daily Iowan, which examines the intricacies of communities and people in the Midwest. Liam Doxsee is a fourth-grader and Iowa baseball’s kid captain living with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency. With help from the athletes, his family, and medical staff members, Liam does almost all his daily activities with a smile on his face every day.