IC passes zoning changes to increase affordable housing

Father and son duo build legacy at Wig & Pen

University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs become target for conservative politics

Public input for City Park Pool to take place soon

Undergraduates at the UI get involved in research

UI student shares important story through documentary workshop

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
September 19, 2023

Grace Smith is a fourth-year studying journalism and cinematic arts participating in the Changing Heartland Documentary Workshop through the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication and The Daily Iowan, which examines the intricacies of communities and people in the Midwest. Liam Doxsee is a fourth-grader and Iowa baseball’s kid captain living with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency. With help from the athletes, his family, and medical staff members, Liam does almost all his daily activities with a smile on his face every day.
About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
