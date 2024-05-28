Film: Serving the Community

Roaming around the Iowa City Ped Mall on a weekend night paints a picture of the city’s diverse food scene. Longstanding vendors like Marco’s Grilled Cheese and George’s Best Gyros have transformed their success as food stands into established brick and mortar restaurants. More recently, joining them at the Ped Mall is Luna’s Tacos, a family-owned and operated Mexican food stand.

In 2019, Luna’s Tacos made its debut at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Owners Isabel and Salatiel Garcia began the business partly to support their youngest son following his autism diagnosis. The community quickly embraced Luna’s Tacos, motivating the couple to purchase a food stand and expand their business.

Earlier this year, Luna’s Tacos opened a commissary kitchen to enhance their operations. Additionally, the space supports their mission to provide jobs for people with disabilities, who are often underpaid and underestimated. Isabel and Salatiel hope to continue to connect with people through their food and serve the community.