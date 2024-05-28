The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Film: Serving the Community

Byline photo of Madison Frette
Madison Frette, Photojournalist/Filmmaker
May 28, 2024

Roaming around the Iowa City Ped Mall on a weekend night paints a picture of the city’s diverse food scene. Longstanding vendors like Marco’s Grilled Cheese and George’s Best Gyros have transformed their success as food stands into established brick and mortar restaurants. More recently, joining them at the Ped Mall is Luna’s Tacos, a family-owned and operated Mexican food stand.

In 2019, Luna’s Tacos made its debut at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Owners Isabel and Salatiel Garcia began the business partly to support their youngest son following his autism diagnosis. The community quickly embraced Luna’s Tacos, motivating the couple to purchase a food stand and expand their business.

Earlier this year, Luna’s Tacos opened a commissary kitchen to enhance their operations. Additionally, the space supports their mission to provide jobs for people with disabilities, who are often underpaid and underestimated. Isabel and Salatiel hope to continue to connect with people through their food and serve the community.

Madison Frette
Madison Frette, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Madison Frette is a second-year student at The University of Iowa double majoring in Business Analytics and Information Systems and Cinematic Arts. This is her first year working as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan.
Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
