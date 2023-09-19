The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Bruce, Uhlis among four more former Hawkeyes to plead guilty to reduced underage gambling charge

Iowa City police arrest man who made sexual comments to junior high students

UI ‘writing school’ rank slips, nursing school fourth in the nation in latest report

GOP presidential hopefuls talk abortion at evangelical town hall on Saturday

Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson makes the most of his ‘last opportunity’

Advertisement

Bruce, Uhlis among four more former Hawkeyes to plead guilty to reduced underage gambling charge

The two will join former receiver Jack Johnson and defensive back Reggie Bracy in paying a $645 fine.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
September 19, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Arland+Bruce+IV+celebrates+after+a+successful+play+during+a+football+game+between+No.+17+Iowa+and+Illinois+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+20%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Illini+33-23+at+the+last+home+game+of+the+season.
Grace Smith
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV celebrates after a successful play during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season.

Four more former Hawkeye athletes pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of underage gambling, it was announced on Monday.

Former Iowa football receivers Jack Johnson and Arland Bruce IV and defensive back Reggie Bracy as well as former Iowa basketball point guard Ahron Ulis each initially received a tampering with records charge from the State of Iowa in August. 

But each of those charges were dismissed in exchange for the four to each pay a $645 fine for the reduced underage gambling charge. The state will not pursue any further charges.

Bruce and Bracy transferred to Oklahoma State and Troy, respectively, at the conclusion of the last season, and Ulis transferred to Nebraska.

While Bruce and Bracy were both suspended from the football teams when charges were announced, Ulis remains on the Nebraska men’s basketball roster.

Johnson is no longer on the Iowa football roster.

The four former Hawkeyes are the latest to enter a guilty plea, following former Iowa football kicker Aaron Blom and baseball player Gehrig Christensen, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 and were ordered to pay the same fine. 

Iowa State football linemen Jacob Remsburg and Dodge Sauser as well as quarterback Hunter Dekkers also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in the Sept. 6 plea deal.

The four former Hawkeyes’ plea deals come a month after the NCAA suspended Iowa football defensive tackle Noah Shannon for the season for betting on another Iowa sports team.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Iowa Democrats approve in-person caucus date
No. 1 seeded 125-pound Iowas Spencer Lee looks to the crowd after wrestling No. 16 seeded 125-pound Michigans Jack Medley during session two of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Lee defeated Medley by technical fall, 17-0. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan) Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-point shot during a 2023 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.5 Louisville at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cardinals, 97-83. Clark recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. (Daniel McGregor-Huyer/The Daily Iowan)
Caitlin Clark, Spencer Lee to headline as grand marshals of UI Homecoming parade
The Johnson County Courthouse on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Jack McCaffery, son of Iowa basketball head coach found guilty for fatal accident in May
More in Featured
The Old Capitol Building is seen on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI ‘writing school’ rank slips, nursing school fourth in the nation in latest report
Iowa running back Max White and his teammates celebrate White’s touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. White rushed the ball three yards and a touchdown.
Iowa wins big against Western Michigan on the heels of backup running backs
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Location of FIJI trial disputed between fraternity members and case plaintiff Makéna Solberg
More in Football
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) is hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan USA TODAY Sports)
Hawks in the NFL | Week 2
Iowa players celebrate a touchdown by running back Kamari Moulton during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Moulton carried the ball for 50 yards and two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10.
Iowa football Week 3 Column | Hawkeyes’ 41 points not necessarily evidence of an offensive revival
Western Michigan quarterback Treyson Bourguet prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Western Michigan had possession of the ball for 26 minutes and seven seconds.
Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson makes the most of his ‘last opportunity’
About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Reporter
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in