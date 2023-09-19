Bruce, Uhlis among four more former Hawkeyes to plead guilty to reduced underage gambling charge

Four more former Hawkeye athletes pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of underage gambling, it was announced on Monday.

Former Iowa football receivers Jack Johnson and Arland Bruce IV and defensive back Reggie Bracy as well as former Iowa basketball point guard Ahron Ulis each initially received a tampering with records charge from the State of Iowa in August.

But each of those charges were dismissed in exchange for the four to each pay a $645 fine for the reduced underage gambling charge. The state will not pursue any further charges.

Bruce and Bracy transferred to Oklahoma State and Troy, respectively, at the conclusion of the last season, and Ulis transferred to Nebraska.

While Bruce and Bracy were both suspended from the football teams when charges were announced, Ulis remains on the Nebraska men’s basketball roster.

Johnson is no longer on the Iowa football roster.

The four former Hawkeyes are the latest to enter a guilty plea, following former Iowa football kicker Aaron Blom and baseball player Gehrig Christensen, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 and were ordered to pay the same fine.

Iowa State football linemen Jacob Remsburg and Dodge Sauser as well as quarterback Hunter Dekkers also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in the Sept. 6 plea deal.

The four former Hawkeyes’ plea deals come a month after the NCAA suspended Iowa football defensive tackle Noah Shannon for the season for betting on another Iowa sports team.