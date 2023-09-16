Iowa Democrats approve in-person caucus date

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Democrats’ in-person caucuses will take place on Jan. 15, 2024, but mail-in dates for presidential preference cards remain undecided.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
September 16, 2023
The+Iowa+State+Capitol+is+seen+during+the+first+day+of+the+90th+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+9%2C+2023.
Jerod Ringwald
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

The Iowa Democratic party voted on Saturday morning to hold the in-person portion of the Iowa Caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024 — the same day as their GOP counterparts — while the timeline for the mail-in presidential preference cards remains unresolved. 

Iowa Democrats are scrambling to comply with the new rules, timeline, and stipulations passed down by the national Democrats after they lost their coveted first-in-the-nation status last February due to concerns from President Joe Biden about Iowa’s lack of diversity. 

RELATED: ‘Calendar chaos:’ An uncertain future for Iowa Democrats

In response to concerns from party leaders, Iowa Democrats formed a new plan to comply with its concerns about the accessibility of the traditional caucus format. This new plan would hold in-person caucuses to assign delegates to the county conventions, as state law requires. It would also create a mail-in system for presidential preference ballots, allowing Iowa Democrats to vote from home within a 14-day window. 

“Iowa Democrats will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by renewing our commitment to protecting our freedoms so that we may ensure future generations continue to have a voice,” Party Chair Rita Hart said in a statement on Saturday morning.

