On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 3 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 14, 2023
Iowa+punter+Tory+Taylor+waves+to+fans+after+a+Cy-Hawk+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Iowa+State+at+Jack+Trice+Stadium+in+Ames+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+9%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+20-13.+Taylor+averaged+46.3+yards+per+punt.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa punter Tory Taylor waves to fans after a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13. Taylor averaged 46.3 yards per punt.

Western Michigan @ Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (7-5): Iowa – This is a big game for Brian Ferentz contract observers. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (4-8): Iowa –  This is a good chance to get the run game rolling before Big Ten play.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (6-6): Iowa – Western Michigan should be an FCS school.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (7-5): Iowa – The Broncos have seen success behind a strong run game over the past two games, but I don’t see that having much of an impact at Kinnick.  

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (7-5): Iowa – Will Iowa ever score 25 points?

John Bohenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (6-6): Iowa – I think the Hawkeyes get more than 30 points.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (6-6): Iowa –  Iowa offense lets (relatively) loose before its showdown with Penn State.

Tennessee @ Florida 

McGowan: Tennessee – Volunteers won’t back down to lend a hand, or should I say, tail.  

Roering: Tennessee – Roll Vols. 

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Tim Tebow pissed me off in that Netflix documentary.

Worth: TennesseeI think the Volunteers will win big in Gainesville.

Merrick: Tennessee – The Swamp won’t stop Joe Milton III.

Bohenkamp: Tennessee – Vols win on the road. 

Brummond: Tennessee – These Gators aren’t exactly the Swamp Kings.

Pittsburgh @ West Virginia 

McGowan: West Virginia – Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River. Life is old there, older than the trees. 

Roering: West Virginia – Flip a coin for this one.

Votzmeyer: West Virginia – Watch “Only One (Tavon Austin Senior Highlights)” on YouTube.

Worth: West Virginia – I see the Mountaineers edging it out in a battle between two high-scoring offenses. 

Merrick: West Virginia – All West Virginia needs is one hype speech from Pat McAfee and it’ll win. 

Bohenkamp: West Virginia – Kind of a cool rivalry.

Brummond: West Virginia – It’s normally advisable to avoid Backyard Brawls.

Syracuse @ Purdue 

McGowan: Syracuse – Purdue Pete definitely has a few restraining orders against him. 

Roering: Purdue – Boiler up? 

Votzmeyer: Syracuse – Better served on a basketball court.

Worth: Syracuse – I like the QB and the weapons for the Orange. Also, colors as mascots are strange to me. 

Merrick: Syracuse – The battle of the basketball schools goes to the Orange. 

Bohenkamp: Syracuse – I can’t figure out the Boilermakers yet.

Brummond: Syracuse – This doesn’t quite feel like an NBC prime-time game.

BYU @ Arkansas 

McGowan: Arkansas – Woooooooooooo Pig Sooie. Man, that felt good. 

Roering: Arkansas – Bet the over. 

Votzmeyer: Arkansas – BYU fans will have no trouble abstaining when there’s nothing to celebrate.

Worth: Arkansas – Just like last season, the Razorbacks will dominate this matchup. 

Merrick: Arkansas – It’ll be “OurKansas” when I watch them this weekend. 

Bohenkamp: Arkansas – This will be a fun game, but it’s the Hogs at home. 

Brummond: Arkansas – The Hogs’ defense is too tough.

Fresno State @ Arizona State 

McGowan: Fresno State – Win or lose, those Sun Devil fans aren’t going to class on Monday. 

Roering: Arizona State – Fresno State barely beat an FCS opponent last week. 

Votzmeyer: Arizona State – I know nothing about this game. 

Worth: Fresno State – The dogs love to air out the pigskin and I see them continuing that in this game

Merrick: Fresno State – Arizona State is still upset about Jayden Daniels leaving. 

Bohenkamp: Arizona State – Pretty even in terms of mediocrity. 

Brummond: Arizona State – Football After Dark: Coming to the Big Ten  in 2024.
