On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 3 college football games

Western Michigan @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (7-5): Iowa – This is a big game for Brian Ferentz contract observers.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (4-8): Iowa – This is a good chance to get the run game rolling before Big Ten play.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (6-6): Iowa – Western Michigan should be an FCS school.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (7-5): Iowa – The Broncos have seen success behind a strong run game over the past two games, but I don’t see that having much of an impact at Kinnick.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (7-5): Iowa – Will Iowa ever score 25 points?

John Bohenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (6-6): Iowa – I think the Hawkeyes get more than 30 points.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (6-6): Iowa – Iowa offense lets (relatively) loose before its showdown with Penn State.

Tennessee @ Florida

McGowan: Tennessee – Volunteers won’t back down to lend a hand, or should I say, tail.

Roering: Tennessee – Roll Vols.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Tim Tebow pissed me off in that Netflix documentary.

Worth: Tennessee – I think the Volunteers will win big in Gainesville.

Merrick: Tennessee – The Swamp won’t stop Joe Milton III.

Bohenkamp: Tennessee – Vols win on the road.

Brummond: Tennessee – These Gators aren’t exactly the Swamp Kings.

Pittsburgh @ West Virginia

McGowan: West Virginia – Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River. Life is old there, older than the trees.

Roering: West Virginia – Flip a coin for this one.

Votzmeyer: West Virginia – Watch “Only One (Tavon Austin Senior Highlights)” on YouTube.

Worth: West Virginia – I see the Mountaineers edging it out in a battle between two high-scoring offenses.

Merrick: West Virginia – All West Virginia needs is one hype speech from Pat McAfee and it’ll win.

Bohenkamp: West Virginia – Kind of a cool rivalry.

Brummond: West Virginia – It’s normally advisable to avoid Backyard Brawls.

Syracuse @ Purdue

McGowan: Syracuse – Purdue Pete definitely has a few restraining orders against him.

Roering: Purdue – Boiler up?

Votzmeyer: Syracuse – Better served on a basketball court.

Worth: Syracuse – I like the QB and the weapons for the Orange. Also, colors as mascots are strange to me.

Merrick: Syracuse – The battle of the basketball schools goes to the Orange.

Bohenkamp: Syracuse – I can’t figure out the Boilermakers yet.

Brummond: Syracuse – This doesn’t quite feel like an NBC prime-time game.

BYU @ Arkansas

McGowan: Arkansas – Woooooooooooo Pig Sooie. Man, that felt good.

Roering: Arkansas – Bet the over.

Votzmeyer: Arkansas – BYU fans will have no trouble abstaining when there’s nothing to celebrate.

Worth: Arkansas – Just like last season, the Razorbacks will dominate this matchup.

Merrick: Arkansas – It’ll be “OurKansas” when I watch them this weekend.

Bohenkamp: Arkansas – This will be a fun game, but it’s the Hogs at home.

Brummond: Arkansas – The Hogs’ defense is too tough.

Fresno State @ Arizona State

McGowan: Fresno State – Win or lose, those Sun Devil fans aren’t going to class on Monday.

Roering: Arizona State – Fresno State barely beat an FCS opponent last week.

Votzmeyer: Arizona State – I know nothing about this game.

Worth: Fresno State – The dogs love to air out the pigskin and I see them continuing that in this game

Merrick: Fresno State – Arizona State is still upset about Jayden Daniels leaving.

Bohenkamp: Arizona State – Pretty even in terms of mediocrity.

Brummond: Arizona State – Football After Dark: Coming to the Big Ten in 2024.