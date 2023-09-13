The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Letter to the Editor | Rival Against Hunger

Vice President of Student Life commends University of Iowa’s food drive contribution last week.
September 13, 2023
Prateek+Raikwar+carries+food+pantry+donations+in+to+the+University+of+Iowa+Food+Pantry+while+restocking+food+Monday%2C+Sept.+13%2C+2021.
Gabby Drees
Prateek Raikwar carries food pantry donations in to the University of Iowa Food Pantry while restocking food Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

“Beat State Week” brought a victory on the football field, as well as triumph in support of food security. The University of Iowa bested Iowa State in the annual Rival Against Hunger Food Drive, with Hawkeyes contributing 1,746 food and toiletry items to the Food Pantry at Iowa. We gathered nearly 600 more items than last year. An average of 16 pounds of food are selected per individual visit, meaning this drive supported 109 pantry visits. While we bested Iowa State, everyone wins when we tackle food insecurity together. Thank you so much to the many Hawkeyes who truly believe in giving back.

If you haven’t had a chance to view the newly redesigned Food Pantry and Clothing Closet in the lower level of the Iowa Memorial Union, I invite you to stop by. The new space is a great testament to our campus commitment to supporting the well-being of our community.
The pantry is open to all UI students, faculty, staff, and postdoctoral scholars. Again, thanks to the Hawkeye community for your support!

-Sarah Hansen

Vice President for Student Life

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 
