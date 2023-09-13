Ernst calls for Washington federal employees to come back to work in person

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced legislation Wednesday to require federal employees to report to work in person.

A July Government Accountability Office analysis of workforce trends found that across the U.S. workforce, among all sectors including the federal government, remote working options and other telework options generally increased productivity.

“I’m draining the swamp and reining in the administrative state that has run unchecked at the taxpayer’s expense,” Ernst said on Wednesday.

Another Accountability Office report said that 75 percent of the federal government’s office space remains unused. Ernst called on government agencies to consolidate unused office space to save taxpayer money.

The percent of federal workers who worked from home jumped from 2019-21, according to the analysis.

Ernst also introduced legislation in July to relocate some federal headquarters outside of Washington D.C. In another piece of legislation, she is pushing to require the federal government to review regulations and administrative rules to reduce the burden on small businesses and farmers.