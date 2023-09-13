The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Ernst calls for Washington federal employees to come back to work in person

Ernst also introduced legislation to require the federal government to review and reduce regulations.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
September 13, 2023
Sen.+Joni+Ernst+listens+to+questions+from+the+Daily+Iowan+Politics+Team+in+her+office+in+the+Russell+Office+Building+in+Washington+D.C.+on+Wednesday%2C+March+29%2C+2023.+
Emily Nyberg
Sen. Joni Ernst listens to questions from the Daily Iowan Politics Team in her office in the Russell Office Building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced legislation Wednesday to require federal employees to report to work in person. 

A July Government Accountability Office analysis of workforce trends found that across the U.S. workforce, among all sectors including the federal government, remote working options and other telework options generally increased productivity. 

“I’m draining the swamp and reining in the administrative state that has run unchecked at the taxpayer’s expense,” Ernst said on Wednesday.  

Another Accountability Office report said that 75 percent of the federal government’s office space remains unused. Ernst called on government agencies to consolidate unused office space to save taxpayer money. 

The percent of federal workers who worked from home jumped from 2019-21, according to the analysis. 

Ernst also introduced legislation in July to relocate some federal headquarters outside of Washington D.C. In another piece of legislation, she is pushing to require the federal government to review regulations and administrative rules to reduce the burden on small businesses and farmers.
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
