The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Jack McCaffery, son of Iowa basketball head coach found guilty for fatal accident in May

UI police investigating theft and burglary on west side of campus

Cambus reinstates Mayflower route to meet student demand

Original Emma Goldman Clinic building considered for historic landmark designation

Iowa City’s Bluebird Diner wins Reader’s Digest award for best diner in Iowa

Advertisement

Jack McCaffery, son of Iowa basketball head coach found guilty for fatal accident in May

A judge ruled that McCaffery failed to meet the requirements of a reasonable driver under state law.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 12, 2023
The+Johnson+County+Courthouse+on+South+Clinton+Street+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+27%2C+2022.+
Grace Smith
The Johnson County Courthouse on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Jonathan “Jack” McCaffery, son of University of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, was found guilty in court filings Tuesday for failing to yield to a pedestrian. 

McCaffery was charged with the crash on May 22 at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway in west Iowa City that led to the death of Corey Hite, 45, an Iowa National Guard Sgt. First Class from Cedar Rapids. According to a filing Tuesday, McCaffery will have a sentencing hearing on Oct. 13 at the Johnson County Courthouse.

He was tried for failure to yield to a pedestrian, a simple misdemeanor, and a traffic offense. Before his trial started, McCaffery waived his right to appear in court and also elected to have a bench trial.

His trial began Aug. 29 and featured testimony from witnesses of the accident. This included Lynn Wright, a postal carrier in Iowa City, who testified she was in a mail truck behind another car. Wright said this other car had waved at Hite, signaling him to cross the road.

“He started jogging across and he never stopped and looked to see if there were any cars coming in the left lane,” Wright said during her testimony. “[McCaffery] hit the brakes when he was hitting the guy but it was too late.”

A police investigation of the accident concluded that McCaffery had not been using his phone, nor was he under the influence of drugs or alcohol. During the trial, prosecutors argued that despite not knowing Hite was there, under the law, McCaffery was still required to yield to pedestrians even if he didn’t know there were any.

In his ruling on the case, Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark Neary wrote that he “did not comply with common law requirements under the circumstances,” and that McCaffery should have known to slow down considering there were other cars stopped at the crosswalk.

“Mr. McCaffery’s failure to approach the crosswalk with care, either by slowing down and/or stopping when approaching the crosswalk in such a way to be able to avoid any contact with a pedestrian lawfully within the crosswalk, indicates that Mr. McCaffery failed to meet the requirements of a reasonable driver in such a situation,” Neary wrote.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
The Phi Gamma Delta house is seen on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
FIJI sexual assault trial to change locations due to extensive media coverage
A firefighter takes a ladder to the area of a fire at the Advanced Technology Laboratories on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Photos: Active Fire at Advanced Technology Lab
More in Downtown
The original Emma Goldman Clinic location at 715 North Dodge St. is seen in Iowa City on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Original Emma Goldman Clinic building considered for historic landmark designation
Bluebird Diner is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Iowa City’s Bluebird Diner wins Reader’s Digest award for best diner in Iowa
Patrons enjoy their free time at the Green House in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Sunday, Sep. 3 marks the bar’s one year anniversary of its opening. (Ben Koth/ The Daily Iowan)
Plant-themed cocktail lounge The Green House garners community during first year of business
More in Featured
The Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Iowa City man identified as body found on UI campus last week
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Father of former UI student Ali Younes pleads guilty aiding and abetting in son’s escape
Photo illustration by Theodore Retsinas
UI study shows increase in student vaping, energy drink consumption
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in