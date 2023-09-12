Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon’s season-long suspension upheld by NCAA

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Shannon’s appeal was denied, ending his season and final year in the Black and Gold.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 12, 2023
Iowa+defensive+lineman+Noah+Shannon+prepares+for+to+run+a+play+during+the+Iowa+vs.+Northwestern+football+game+at+Ryan+Field+on+Saturday%2C+October+26%2C+2019.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats+20-0.+Shannon+had+a+total+of+one+tackle+during+the+game.
Katina Zentz
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon prepares for to run a play during the Iowa vs. Northwestern football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0. Shannon had a total of one tackle during the game.

Hawkeye defensive tackle Noah Shannon’s appeal was denied by the NCAA, Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.

Shannon was suspended for the entire season in August because of sports gambling, and with the denial from the NCAA, his suspension was upheld. The sixth-year senior doesn’t have any eligibility left, so his career as a Hawkeye is over. 

“I want to apologize to the fans and everyone who supports Iowa Football,” Shannon said in a statement released Tuesday.” I made a mistake and I have taken responsibility for it. I am heartbroken that I will not be able to play alongside my brothers again, but I plan to stick with the team and support them in any way that I can going forward.” 

Kirk Ferentz said the Aurora, Illinois, native was very honest and transparent throughout the investigation. He added that Shannon was not charged with any criminal charge, but rather an NCAA infraction for gambling on a University of Iowa game. 

The specific contest was reportedly not a Hawkeye football game. 

“Basically, I don’t agree with or understand, quite frankly, the decision, especially when it comes to the severity of the punishment,” Ferentz said. “And to me, that’s really disappointing.” 

Shannon is one of several current and former University of Iowa and Iowa State athletes involved in the state of Iowa’s gambling probe. 

Shannon has played in the Black and Gold for five years and was on the Iowa Players’ Council in 2022 and 2023. The past two seasons, the Oswego High School product was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by league coaches and media. 

Over 42 games played for the Hawkeyes, Shannon amassed 107 tackles, including 11 for loss and 4.5 sacks. 

“Noah is a tremendous young man,” Feretnz said. “Someone who is highly respected within our locker room and certainly within the coaching staff. Our goal is to keep him with the program, keep him close, have him remain a part of the team.” 

Shannon has been present at all of Iowa’s games so far this season. 

“I want to say thank you to my family, Coach Ferentz, the coaching staff, and all of my teammates and friends for their unwavering support,” Shannon’s statement continued. “I am going to make sure that this mistake does not define me or my career going forward.”
