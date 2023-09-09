Highlight to Watch: Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson’s first career TD

Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson is making a statement in just his sixth collegiate game. The 5-foot-1o, 204-pounder had scampered for a 59-yard rush on Iowa’s first drive of the afternoon before visiting the end zone in the second quarter.

On 2nd-and-goal, the running back slipped through the hole for a four-yard score to give the Hawkeyes a 10-0 lead over their intra-state rivals.